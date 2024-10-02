Melissa Barrera (Scream), Sinclair Daniel (The Other Black Girl), Brian d’Arcy James (Spotlight), Mark O’Brien (City on a Hill), and Kathleen Chalfant (Wit) are set to star as series regulars in Peacock’s upcoming Untitled James Wan and Simu Liu series. The official logline states:

“Five minutes in the future, a first-generation-American intelligence analyst, Alexander Hale (Liu) realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

In the series, Barrera will play Michelle, who is said to be a cunning character who keeps everyone uncertain; Daniel will play an intelligence officer called Parker, who is thrust into a new environment she must quickly navigate. James takes on the role of John Moira, a leader and mentor unafraid to make tough decisions; O’Brien will be playing Cobb, an ambitious intelligence agent; and finally, Chalfant plays St. George, a quiet leader focused on long-term strategies.

Thomas Brandon (Legacies) serves as the creator, writer, and executive producer, working alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Jennifer Yale (See, Outlander). James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, M3GAN), Michael Clear (Archive 81, M3GAN), and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) are executive producers for Atomic Monster, with Liu also serving as an executive producer. Additionally, Mark Winemaker and Jet Wilkinson will executive produce the series, with Wilkinson directing the first two episodes.

What Else Have Simu Liu and James Wan Been Up To?

Image via Warner Bros.

Last year, Liu appeared as Ken in the year's biggest smash hit, Barbie, while this year he's starred in Arthur the King and Jackpot!, in which he appears alongside Awkwafina — a reunion with his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — and John Cena. Liu has spoken of his hope to reprise the role of Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it's expected he'll make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.

As for Wan, well, the man is a busy, busy guy. This year alone, he's executive produced the horror series Teacup, the films Night Swim and Salem's Lot, while next year he's involved with The Monkey, M3GAN 2.0, and Mortal Kombat 2. Last year, he produced Insidious: The Red Door, The Nun II, Saw X, and directed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Stay tuned to Collider for more. You can watch Barrera's recent performance in Abigail on Peacock.

