Melissa Barrera is set to star in The One, a reality-TV horror film described as an "erotic nightmare". Also set to star are Nicholas Hoult, Riley Keough, and Lana Condor. The Hollywood Reporter has the news on the new film, which will be written and directed by Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley.

The One will follow Taylor (Barrera), a contestant on a reality TV dating show. She finds herself one of the final three contestants on the show (alongside Keough and Condor) competing to win the love of Mason (Hoult). But amid the picturesque beachside backdrop, dream dates, and ever-flowing champagne, reality TV begins to fade into actual reality, and romance becomes obsession, betrayal, and terror. As the film's official description described it as "nightmarish horror about the romantic and psychological warfare waged by our beloved popular entertainment — and also begs the question… are we, the viewers, complicit?"

Meet The Ones Of 'The One'

Barrera made her name in telenovelas before landing a lead role on the Starz series Vida. She subsequently starred in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, and earned her scream-queen laurels with lead roles in 2022's Scream and this year's Scream 6. She can next be seen in the Andy Warhol/Jean-Michel Basquiat film The Collaboration, opposite Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope, and the horror rom-com Your Monster. As a child actor, Hoult starred in About a Boy, and has since graduated to adult roles with Warm Bodies, The Favourite, and Mad Max: Fury Road; he also made a number of appearances as the Beast in Fox's X-Men movies. He recently starred in The Menu and Renfield, and will soon appear in Robert Eggers' reimagining of Nosferatu. Condor is another veteran of the X-Men movies, appearing as Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse; she has also starred in Netflix' To All the Boys I Loved Before romantic comedies, as well as the series Deadly Class and Boo, Bitch. She can next be heard in the title role of DreamWorks Animation's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken. Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, also starred with Hoult in Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as Logan Lucky, The House That Jack Built, and The Lodge. She recently starred in Amazon's hotly-anticipated adaptation of Daisy Jones and the Six, and can next be seen on the Hulu crime drama Under the Bridge.

The One (not to be confused with the Jet Li/Jason Statham action flick of the same name) will be written and directed by Kevin Armento (who also wrote the Daisy Ridley romantic dramedy Sometimes I Think About Dying) and Jaki Bradley. In addition to starring, Hoult will produce the film alongside Whitaker Lader via their production company Dead Duck Films Keough will also produce with Gina Gammell via their production company Felix Culpa.

