The Big Picture Stars from Scream franchise show up to support Melissa Barrera at the Abigail premiere, proving a true bond within the Scream family.

Barrera remains grateful for fans' support after being let go from the franchise.

Scream 7 is in the works with original stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox returning, and Kevin Williamson as director.

Not even the sharpest blade in Ghostface’s butcher block could slice between the tight bonds holding the Scream family together as several of the stars from over the franchise’s six (soon to be seven) installments were in attendance at the Los Angeles premiere of Abigail on Wednesday. Faces like those of Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, David Arquette, and Mason Gooding all turned out to show their support not only for directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin but also for its leading lady, Melissa Barrera, who was unceremoniously fired from the franchise at the end of last year.

Speaking with Variety about the love and support pouring from those whom she’ll forever be connected to thanks to her run in Scream (2022) and Scream VI, Barrera said,

“Even after the project is over, we still have our chat. They were all invited here and a lot of them from Scream came and I think it says a lot. It says a lot about how true the love is. No one can ever take that away from us.”

The show of support is especially moving from Lillard as the actor, who appeared as Stu Macher in the original 1996 Wes Craven-helmed movie that started it all, didn’t work with Barrera or the directors during their stab at the franchise. This just goes to show that when you’re in one of these films, you’re part of the family, no questions asked - excuse us while we grab our Ghostface-themed Kleenex. Barrera also had a message for the fans out there who have stuck by her side since Spyglass Media dropped her from the call sheet after she shared a pro-Palestinian stance last fall. “I’ve been very, very grateful for the support of the fans,” Barrera said. “That was something that was very unexpected, and I love them for it.”

What Happened To Melissa Barrera, And What’s The Future For ‘Scream 7’?

After posting her pro-Palestinian viewpoint on her social media, Barrera was cut from the upcoming seventh title in the film series. She remained loyal to her view and unwavering in her stance, something that drew fans to her side. By the time Barrera’s firing was announced, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett were already presumed to not be attached to the project as they were busy with other things — Abigail included. From there, plans for Scream 7 began to tumble like dominoes, with Jenna Ortega stepping down from the project due to scheduling issues and Christopher Landon being announced as the new director only to leave a month or two later.

Now, Scream 7 is underway, with Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox set to reprise their roles as Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, respectively. Kevin Williamson, the man responsible for the original idea for Scream and the scribe behind a handful of the films, is on board as the movie’s director. As of right now, no further details surrounding Scream 7 have been revealed.

Check out the trailer for Abigail below and see it in cinemas this weekend.

