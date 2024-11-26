Around this time last year, Scream star Melissa Barrera and Spyglass Media Group — the production company behind the horror franchise’s fifth and sixth installments — parted ways. That’s about as delicate as it could be put, as the actress’s axing directly followed her sharing a pro-Palestinian stance in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s violent attack on Gaza following Hamas’ unconscionable acts on October 7. With her feet firmly planted, Barrera remained glued to her stance, unwilling to falter in raising a voice for the unheard people stuck in the middle of the horror. Although she may have lost her job as Tara Carpenter in the seventh installment of Scream, Barrera’s last year has proved that she’s not going anywhere and that she’s still one of the industry’s biggest rising stars. But, she’ll be the first to admit that it didn’t always feel that way.

Recently, the Your Monster actress chatted with The Independent, revealing just how difficult it was to wake up and continue pushing forward even after losing her most recognizable role to date. Looking back on those incredibly difficult days, Barrera said, “It was the darkest and hardest year of my life, and I had to reevaluate everything. There were times where I felt like my life was over.” And, while things were rolling in for her here and there, the performer was having a tough time feeling like everything she had been working for hadn’t just blown up overnight. She explained:

“It was quiet for, like, 10 months. I was still getting offers for small things here and there – I’m not going to lie and say there was nothing – but [the message] was, like, ‘Oh, she probably doesn’t have work, she’ll say yes to anything.’”

Melissa Barrera’s Fresh Outlook on Life After 'Scream'