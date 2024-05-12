The Big Picture Melissa Barrera's star has been on the rise, and her journey as an actor can be tracked across her many appearances on Collider Ladies Night.

She says she's found a new love for indie filmmaking, embracing projects that speak to her soul and working with talented up-and-coming creatives.

Barrera's experience in Scream helped her learn to trust herself and enjoy making scary movies without getting stuck in a serious headspace.

Melissa Barrera has been incredibly busy over the last few years. Moving from her breakthrough television role in Vida to the big screen, the actress helped bring Lin-Manuel Miranda’s debut musical, In the Heights to cinematic life and also played a major role in resurrecting the Scream franchise. Keeping up with her along the way, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff had the pleasure of interviewing the actress a whopping three times for Ladies Night. Over the years, Barrera has evolved her title of a scream queen and has found more of a purpose for the jobs and art that she pursues. Don’t you wish we had a video that showed her progression side by side? Well, lucky for you, that’s exactly what you’ll find here, as segments from each of Barrera’s appearances on Ladies Night paint a detailed portrait of how not only has she grown as a performer but also as a human.

‘Scream’ Helped Melissa Barrera Learn To Get Out of Her Head

Close

In 2022, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett picked up the incredibly daunting task of resurrecting the Scream franchise. Reinventing the story with a hybrid group of familiar faces and newcomers alike, Barrera fell in the latter category and played the role of Sam Carpenter, the daughter of Scream’s (1996) co-killer, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). During that very first Ladies Night, Barrera admitted that prior to her performance in Scream, she felt pressure when doing darker roles to “be in that headspace to deliver,” adding that it took a toll on her mental health.

“I would just shut down because I thought that I had to save energy to be able to deliver that. And it made me not have fun sometimes.”

But, Barrera said that her experience on Scream was completely different,

“I learned how fun it is to make a scary movie… I learned in Scream to trust myself, that I can get to the places that I need to get to without having to be serious and sad and in that headspace between the scenes.”

Indie Films Are Calling Melissa Barrera’s Name

Close

After having plenty of experience in several big-budget, studio-backed projects, Barrera returned to Ladies Night to talk about both Scream VI and her new love - indie filmmaking. During her second chat with Nemiroff, Barrera admitted that she was in a funny place right before filming the sixth installment in the fan-favorite horror franchise because she wasn’t working on anything. Sure, she was doing plenty of press spots, but she wasn’t on set doing what she loved the most. It was around this time in the interview that Barrera gave Nemiroff and Collider the official word that she would be appearing in a new indie flick titled Your Monster.

She said working on this project, which saw her in a horror movie with trauma at the core, really felt like a “team effort,” explaining, “Everyone is kind of sacrificing a lot to do this very low budget thing and make it look good and make it the best that it can be.” Through working on the Vertical Entertainment production, Barrera said she felt like she could contribute more, which gave her a major shift in perspective and pushed her to make sure that she wouldn’t be “put in a box” in the future.

“I just wanna do projects that speak to my soul and stretch me, and it doesn’t matter what size they are, because I’m meeting incredibly talented creatives that are up and coming and that I know are going to be huge, and I get to be with them when they start out.”

Melissa Barrera Discovers Her Purpose

Close

At the end of last year, fans were heartbroken to hear that Spyglass Media, the production company behind Scream, had parted ways with Barrera. The firing happened after the actress shared a pro-Palestinian stance on her social media. Unwavering in her stance, Barrera refused to back down and has since said that she feels content with where her character’s storyline left off in Scream VI.

During her most recent conversation with Nemiroff, Barrera spoke about just how much had changed since the pair last saw each other. “I think my perspective on what I'm here to do, and what I'm here to do on Earth, has changed. Like spiritually, I've had an awakening in the last year.” Barrera said that she wants to push forward with her career but wants to be “more intentional” about the work that she does and who she’s surrounded by.

“I want to help make the world better in any way that I can, and so I found that that goes with trying to make the industry better and safer and gentler and nicer for people… I think I’m just a lot more aware of the kind of people I want to work with, the kind of people that I don’t. The kinds of stories that I want to tell that will mean something to people that are maybe trying to showcase the world that we can have as a society - more aspirational stuff… I just want to work with like-minded and like-hearted people that share values and that want to make movies and tell stories that are actually contributing something meaningful.”

You can catch Barrera in her latest horror role, Abigail, which sees her reteam with Scream and Scream VI directors, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett. Check out our montage of Barrera on Ladies Night in the player above, and her most recent Ladies Night interview below:

Buy Tickets Here