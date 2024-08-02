The Big Picture Melissa Gorga has been normalized without Teresa's drama, making her storyline lackluster.

As a solution, a solo project for Melissa and Joe could showcase their love and Envy business.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey thrives on drama, but the current splintered cast may need a reboot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is careening to the explosive finale for its lackluster 14th season of the reality series where viewers know that Dolores Catania will be sitting alone at a table. How they get there is still unknown, but what is known is that the cast is so splintered that there is little hope that this cast could return as a whole for Season 15. With months of speculation about how Bravo can salvage the situation, fans have been questioning who might get the chop. When it comes to the battle of the sisters-in-law, the answer might be the most obvious. Unfortunately, after everything has played out during Season 14, it might be Melissa Gorga who would be the one to go.

Since 2009, the lavish lives of women from the Garden State have been on display on Bravo's hit series, The Real Housewives of New Jersey. With family battles being the center of action season after season, the series has illuminated the drama that spills over from personal relationships. With dark lingering accusations still looming large, Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey has caused much speculation that the franchise as fans know it will be gone.

Melissa Gorga Has Been Normalized

The family drama between the Giudices and Gorgas has been played out on camera and in the media for years. It's been an unfortunate saga that has caused a rift between the families that has prevented them from filming together. And yet, their stories somehow still get intertwined. Well, mostly because Teresa Giudice ensures that her name is present even if she isn't. Without Teresa feuding with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, it opened up Melissa's story to be observed in a new way. Without Teresa heavily in the picture, Melissa has been normalized. I know what you're thinking. Why is that a bad thing? In real life, it's absolutely not. For a show that strives for high-octane drama, it won't garner television moments.

During Season 14, much of Melissa's story has included her watching her first child go off to college as she continues to build up her store Envy. She has a new house that she celebrated with a housewarming party. And, for the most part, she's been a secondary character within the context of other's drama. Based on what The Real Housewives of New Jersey has developed into, Melissa's storyarc is simply not worthy of maintaining. And it's not her fault at all. Perhaps in the early seasons of the show, viewers would be eager to see her journey as her life continues to flourish. Not in this edition of the show. But there is hope for those Team Melissa fans. Perhaps it's time to put her on display in a solo project.

It's Time for a Solo Project

When it comes to The Real Housewives of New Jersey, there have been very few spin-offs. When Caroline Manzo was done with the show, the network tried to salvage her story with her own show, Manzo'd with Children. Even her sons, Albie Manzo and Chris Manzo, got their hand at a spin-off called Boys to Manzo. Then there is Teresa. She may not have had a full-order series, but she has had specials surrounding her time in prison and her wedding. Knowing that Bravo would be inclined to keep Teresa around as she is the last remaining original cast member, completely losing Melissa would be a major disappointment. Maybe it's time to give Melissa and Joe their own series. Let them shine without being bogged down by the unnecessary drama that has inflicted their lives for years.

What is the pitch for a solo Melissa project? Who knows right now, but there is a lot of freedom to explore. Team Melissa fans love seeing her relationship with her husband. Allowing them to explore their love, as hilarious and cringy as it sometimes gets, could bring some fantastic new television moments. Perhaps there's a series somewhere watching Melissa expand Envy where she tries her hand as an actual designer, not just a curator. Many Housewives throughout The Real Housewives Cinematic University have become designers. Melissa would be a great addition to the list. Let's get these looks on display at Envy!

'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Strives on Drama

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been on a very dark journey for years. With horrendous character assassinations and brutal accusations being hurled at nearly every gathering, it's become clear that the women in the Garden State cannot get along. They cannot unite as a group. With a fractured friend group currently at the center of Season 14, it's showcased how awkward things can be when there is tension and animosity in every episode. It's no longer fun watching characters walking on eggshells. And yet, The Real Housewives of New Jersey strives on drama. The show needs drama, but this current situation might be far too dramatic.

There are certainly many directions Bravo and The Real Housewives of New Jersey can go. There's always a reboot. It's a risk, but it's an option. The show can keep Team Teresa and build a world around her. It may alienate a portion of the viewers who no longer want to watch her falsities and ego to continue to inflate. Bravo could say out with the old and in with the new and allow Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda to be the new centerpieces of the show. Certainly, they have both proven their sophomore seasons have been worthy of keeping. Of course, the worst scenario in this timeline would be to end the show completely. But Bravo wouldn't do that...right? Regardless of where The Real Housewives of New Jersey ventures to next, what's clear is fans continue to eat it up. They love the drama. They want the drama. And they will continue to tune in for the drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes every Sunday at 8:00pm on Bravo. All episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

