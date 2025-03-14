The future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still uncertain, but not everyone feels that way. Per ExtraTV, RHONJ star Melissa Gorga has reassured fans that the show is not going anywhere, as she calls for a revamp. Gorga wants a mix of new and old faces to join the cast. With how Season 14 of RHONJ ended, a revamp is very likely.

Speaking to ExtraTV at the grand opening of Planet Hollywood, Gorga shares that she feels that the show will be revamped. “This is my opinion,” she said. “They're going to do some type of hybrid. They're going to keep a couple, bring some new faces in — which I think it's needed, by the way. I'm not mad at it. I'm looking to having my summer off, you know. Every summer, we film at my shore house, so I'm excited to actually have a summer.”

Reiterating that she is not upset with the pause, she continued, stating how she does not think that the show will be canceled. “I think they're regrouping… Jersey's not going anywhere — I don't think it's happening.” Despite Gorga’s comments, insiders close to Bravo reported that Bravo could not “promise” a new season of the show, as there is no current timeslot for 2025 and 2026, which leaves the show in a vulnerable position.

‘RHONJ’ Is Facing A Cast Shakeup Amid Uncertainty