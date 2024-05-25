The Big Picture The denial displayed by Melissa, Margaret, and Rachel about Teresa's importance is dragging down the show.

The confessionals on the show primarily revolve around Teresa, without whom the show would struggle.

Melissa, Margaret, and Rachel's relentless attempts to isolate Teresa highlight their lack of compelling storylines.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is experiencing a decline in ratings, and one of the main factors contributing to this downfall is the constant denial displayed by Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda. It is evident that the reality show heavily relies on Teresa Giudice, yet these ladies refuse to acknowledge this fact. During their press tours for the latest season, their interviews are dominated by questions about Teresa and revolve around her. The fans, who are not interested in the personal lives of these women, as every headline featuring Melissa, Margaret, and Rachel includes Teresa's name in some way, have grown tired of witnessing this repetitive act of denial. This denial, which doesn't make sense and is ultimately one of the many factors dragging the show down, only serves to highlight their refusal to accept the truth.

It is undeniable that their confessionals on the show primarily revolve around Teresa. Without Teresa's presence, The Real Housewives of New Jersey would undoubtedly struggle to maintain its existence. One can't help but wonder what would these women even talk about. A significant portion of the scenes featuring Teresa showcase her life with her new husband, Luis Ruelas, and her daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana Giudice. Unlike the other ladies whose storylines and interviews solely revolve around Teresa or involve her, Teresa's involvement on the show extends beyond just the interactions with her co-stars. It is puzzling why these women persist in attempting to push the narrative that RHONJ can thrive without Teresa when it is crystal clear that they would be left without a compelling storyline. It is time for them to acknowledge the truth instead of denying it.

The 'RHONJ' Ladies Need to Come to Reality

In a recent episode of Two T's in a Pod, Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp openly discussed their true feelings towards the cast and their failed attempt to act "unbothered" by Teresa's presence. The tension between the women became even more apparent during a meeting that involved Margaret, Rachel, Jen Fessler, and Jackie Goldenschneider. Rachel was visibly upset and shed tears, all because Jen had a private conversation with Teresa to address several issues from the previous season. During Jen's confessional, she stated, "Apparently, I was supposed to go in, and I was supposed to sit with Teresa and be like, you're a witch. You're the devil. You're disgusting, but I chose a different path." Margaret grew increasingly frustrated with Jen as if she couldn't comprehend that Jen was an independent woman capable of making her own choices.

Jen has decided to take a different approach this season and is not participating in any games with Margaret and Rachel. Instead, she openly expresses her admiration for Teresa and clarifies that she will not be Margaret's "soldier" in trying to separate Teresa from the group. Jen told Margaret and Rachel, "You're coming at me right now really hard. I'm not going to handle things the way you handle things. I will handle my s--t my way. I'm not going to do what you want me to do and how you want me to say it." Margaret and Rachel are having a hard time accepting this and are struggling to control who Jen should be friends with regarding Teresa. Interestingly, these women are crumbling at the mere mention of Teresa's name even when she's not present.

Rachel Fuda Is Going to Find Herself in Hot Water

Rachel and her husband, John Fuda have been on a relentless campaign to single out Teresa and villainize her while acting like they're the shining stars of the show. It's rather peculiar to witness newcomers solidify their presence as such an integral part of a show they recently joined. In interviews, they have boldly labeled Teresa as a "has been," all the while obsessively discussing her. John even went as far as to label Rachel's supposed friend Jen Fessler as a "social climber" for simply expressing interest in forming a relationship with Teresa. Interestingly, Rachel and John's names only surface when Teresa's name is mentioned, and their inability to recognize that she is the one who is keeping them relevant is genuinely baffling.

Clearly, the Fuda family strongly believes that isolating Teresa is the solution to removing her from the show. However, they fail to recognize the crucial point that without Teresa, the show's success will plummet. Even though the Fuda family was not part of the cast during season 6 when Teresa went to prison, the network's decision to halt the show until her return and provide her family with a special episode during her absence demonstrates Teresa's significance in maintaining the Real Housewives of New Jersey's stability.

Melissa Should Not Be Making These Rookie Mistakes

Melissa's recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen featured a game segment called "Barking Up the Wrong Tre." Andy asked Melissa if she would rather go to dinner with Danielle Staub or Teresa. Melissa tried to throw shade at Teresa by choosing Danielle, claiming she created the 'RHONJ' franchise. However, Andy was quick to point out that Teresa also played a major role in creating the franchise. Melissa's failed attempts to shade Teresa only underscore the pettiness of her actions. It seems like Melissa, Margaret, and Rachel are all on the same page with their attempts, but unfortunately, they are all falling flat.

During a recent interview on Extra, Melissa was asked about reaching out to her niece, Milania Giudice, who was in a car accident. The interviewer hinted that this is a good time to extend an olive branch. However, Melissa took the opportunity to address the ongoing family tension, emphasizing that it stemmed from Teresa's constant attacks on her marriage. Holding a grudge in this situation is ridiculous, as the feud between her and Teresa has nothing to do with her niece. It might be time for Melissa, Margaret, and Rachel to consider showcasing other aspects of their lives, as their relentless attempts to bring down Teresa are not resonating with the viewers or even outside the show. This lackluster behavior could potentially jeopardize their positions on the show, as they seem to have nothing else to offer.

Watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo Sundays at 8PM ET. Next-day streaming is available on Peacock.

