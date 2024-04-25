The Big Picture Gorga and Guidice's feud isn't over and new alliances are forming among Housewives.

Gorga is building relationships with new cast members like Cabral.

Executive producer Andy Cohen believes having divided camps on the show isn't sustainable.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has spilled some beans about the upcoming Season 14 — the kind that will catch the viewers by surprise! The next installment in the long-running Bravo franchise is set to premiere on May 5, 2024, and the trailer for Season 14 has confirmed that the feud between Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Guidice isn’t ending anytime soon. But this time around, it looks like the other housewives are changing teams on the reality series.

While Gorga and Guidice did not interact with each other at all during the filming, the former claims that she has gone out of her way to build relationships with new people this time around. In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Gorga shared that she’s gotten to know her cast-mate Danielle Cabral a lot better in Season 14, even though Cabral was initially Guidice’s friend.

In addition to Cabral, Gorga has also expressed her love for co-stars Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda who have all been ‘Team Melissa’ in the past. She went on to spill more beans on the cast of RHONJ being divided into two camps in the upcoming season during a premiere party that Josephs would be throwing. Gorga’s exact words from the interview that hint directly at this situation are quoted below:

“We’re all going to Margaret’s house. I won’t say all of us, but I would say a majority of us are going. We never do one big party. I feel like the Jersey cast always splits up into sections as you can tell.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Another installment of Bravo's "The Real Housewives" reality show. In this series, they focus on housewives living in New Jersey. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

Executive Producer Andy Cohen Thinks the Feud Between the Two Ladies Is ‘Not Sustainable’

The bad blood between Gorga and Guidice runs deep. The ladies have had several disagreements ever since Gorga joined the show in Season 3 back in 2011. One of their earliest on-screen fights started when Gorga’s husband and Guidice’s brother, Joe Gorga, called his sister “garbage.” The housewives temporarily called a truce when Teresa was imprisoned for fraud in 2015. But the tension between them never really died down.

In 2022, Gorga and her husband decided not to attend Guidice’s wedding because they felt betrayed by all the attacks she threw their way over the years. The following statement by Gorga perfectly captures how this whole feud affects the show:

“The biggest misconception is that it's gonna be more drama between me and my sister-in-law, we don't even, like, look at each other.”

Andy Cohen also gave his two cents on this whole feud on Radio Andy. He said that having two camps in any of his shows is not sustainable. The executive producer clarified that his statement wasn’t specific to Gorga and Guidice because something very similar is happening on The Real Housewives of Potomac as well! Cohen went as far as to even add, “Unlike the ladies of Potomac, the New Jersey cast was able to make it work for Season 14,” adding that this season is more about shifting alliances than just “Melissa versus Teresa.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 premieres on Bravo on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

