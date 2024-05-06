The Big Picture Melissa defends pre-reunion meetups as normal among Housewives, refuting Teresa's implication.

Melissa criticizes Jackie Goldschneider for her actions, calling them weak and random.

The RHONJ premiere reveals tensions between the cast, with Melissa displaying no love lost for Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has always been consistent on the show by being outspoken about what she likes and even more vocal about what she doesn’t agree with. She has no problem fighting her own battles. Ahead of the Season 14 premiere, the RHONJ star spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what the latest is with estranged sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, what she thinks of friend of the Housewives, and former Housewife, Jackie Goldschneider, following their falling out. The reality star also dished on the pre-reunion meetup between several cast members that Teresa claims was an effort to take her down.

During the Season 14 premiere, Teresa and her husband Luis Ruelas informed friend and fellow Housewife Dolores Catania and her partner Paul “Paulie” Connell that Dolores’ ex-husband Frank Catania told them Margaret Josephs held a meeting at her home before the reunion to conspire against Teresa and Luis with her co-stars. However, Melissa justified it, saying that: “It’s totally normal. We had investigators investigating us! Of course, we’re going to sit around and be like, ‘What are we doing with this guy?’" she said, as reported by Reality Blurb. The "On Display" singer references Luis' hiring of a private investigator to secretly investigate other members of the cast.

Melissa Claims Cast Meetups Before a Reunion Is Not Unusual

In the ET interview, Melissa also said: "It’s actually extremely normal for Housewives … to get together with a couple of girls that you’re close to, just on a Friday night, and be like, ‘So what about this reunion?’ It wasn’t such, like, a planned event.”

Referring to Teresa’s implication that there was more to it, Melissa responded: “Like, it’s just so crazy, you know, for her to make it sound that way. It’s just another one of those not-so-true things that she just spits out into the world to try to make it look like something it’s not.”

So, it would appear from Melissa’s comments that there is still no love lost between her and Teresa, the sister of her husband Joe Gorga. In the same interview, Melissa indicated that she was disappointed with former friend Jackie Goldschneider and her falling out with Margaret Josephs, who has slammed Jackie as the ‘Judas of the cast’, after Jackie has been seemingly getting closer to former nemesis Teresa and fellow Housewife Jennifer Aydin.

Melissa said she felt that Jackie’s actions were weak, saying: “I think it’s Jackie’s choice, but I do think it’s weak. I think it’s weak… doesn’t make a lot of sense. If you watch like the beginning of the season to the end of the season, it’s just random.”

