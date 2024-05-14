The Big Picture Melissa Gorga calls out Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin for leaking stories to the press, feeling embarrassed for them.

Feud between Gorga and Giudice continues on RHONJ Season 14 with Aydin siding with Giudice.

Fan account exposes Giudice and Aydin for orchestrating story leaks about their castmates and manipulating fan accounts.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is calling out her castmates Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin for leaking stories to the press. The news comes right after a fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a cryptic letter that Giudice and Aydin had supposedly leaked, targeting Rachel Fuda and her family on the reality series.

Gorga, who is also married to Giudice’s brother, recently spoke to Page Six about the drama and revealed her true feelings about the situation. Gorga said that she felt embarrassed for them and chose to express her sentiments in the following words:

“There’s so much grossness out there with social media, and what it looks like my sister-in-law and Jen [have] done is pretty embarrassing for them and pretty gross.”

For fans of the show, Gorga’s reaction doesn’t come as a surprise though — considering her long-running feud with Giudice. RHONJ Season 14 premiered on May 4, 2024, and ever since then, it’s been clear that Aydin wants to side with Giudice. By extension, during the Season 14 premiere, the duo (Aydin and Giudice) brought up rumors about Fuda’s husband being a drug dealer. The same duo is now accused of leaking those rumors to social media themselves.

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin are In Hot Water For Throwing Their Castmates Under the Bus

Just to be clear, the fan account @MelissasOldNose has allegedly exposed Giudice and Aydin for two things — leaking stories about their castmates and then bringing up these rumors on camera as “evidence.” The account revealed that the reality stars orchestrated the release of the story about the Fuda Family back in August 2023 while intending to use it against them in Season 14.

Gabriella, the user behind the account, also shared screenshots of her conversations with Aydin. She claims that in these conversations, Aydin spilled the beans on her feud with Danielle Cabral where she allegedly referred to Cabral as ‘The Ick Girl,’ mocking her for trying to be the show’s new It-Girl. The screenshots showed how Gabriella was posting tweets against Cabral on Aydin’s alleged instructions.

In another post on X, Gabriella called Giudice and Aydin out for making her and a few other fan accounts do their dirty work. “We were directed like puppets and the ‘dream team’ were our masters. We were told what to say. How to say it. And that we were doing it for the right reasons,” wrote the user while adding that she was officially cutting ties with the reality stars after this.

Aydin and Giudice have yet to address these allegations. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently airing every Sunday on Bravo at 8/7c. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

