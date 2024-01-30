The Big Picture The Gorgas and Teresa Giudice have barely any communication and don't even speak to each other in the forthcoming season of RHONJ.

Joe Gorga no longer speaks to his sister and there is no hope of reconciliation.

The family has accepted the current state of their relationship and everyone is happier this way.

Melissa Gorga gave an update to her relationship with Teresa Giudice and where the family stands. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was talking with fellow housewife star Denise Richards on the reality star's podcast, On Display with Melissa Gorga. When the topic of Giudice came about, Gorga shared with Richards that there is barely any communication between her and her husband Joe, who is Giudice's brother, and the Bravo OG. This comes after the Gorgas put the final nail in the coffin of their rollercoaster relationship with Giudice and skipped her August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Richards talked a bit about how this must be hard on Melissa's husband. "You are in a very tough spot... and I give you a lot of credit because I can imagine it's gotta be extremely hard for you and your husband," Richards said. "Family stuff, oh my god, that's very difficult." Gorga went on to talk about how their change in dynamic made for a different Season 14. "It's definitely a rollercoaster, up and down," Gorga said. "And we're about to air again in the spring, sometime this spring. And it's very, very different ... we don't even speak to each other." She went on to say that there is "almost zero [communication]," and claimed that it is a "very, very different season."

When asked by Richards whether Joe speaks to his sister, Gorga responded "No." When Richards then tried to say that maybe that will change someday, Gorga also replied "No." Gorgoa insinuated that the family has come to terms with how their relationship with Giudice is. "I think it took us a while to get to that point, to realize that this might be what it is and we need to accept it," she said. "I think finally everyone's breathing, we're actually all — including the other side — everyone is happier how it is right now."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Melissa Gorga , Joe Gorga , Dolores Catania , Gia Giudice , Milania Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Margaret Josephs Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 14

The Teresa Giudice and Melissa/Joe Gorga Fallout Has Been Over a Decade in the Making

From the start of their involvement in the show when they joined in Season 3, Melissa and Joe have been fighting with Giudice. For a while, things seemed better, especially amid Giudice's divorce from her ex-husband, Joe. When Giudice and Ruelas began dating, the Gorgas were public fans of the new couple. Things seemingly turned after Joe and Ruelas fell out over bad business dealings.

The Gorgas skipping the wedding was the final straw for Giudice, who has since vowed to never reconcile with her brother and sister-in-law. Season 13 cemented their issues as something that was bigger than squabbles. With Season 14 on the horizon, fans will have to see how a series works with the main sources of conflict not speaking.

