The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe Gorga have finally addressed a potential reconciliation with Teresa Giudice. Fans know that they have been feuding for decades, and now the couple who have been married for twenty years confirm what a lot of fans may already be thinking; a reconciliation with Giudice may never happen. Not yet, anyway.

The couple sat down with Sherri Shepherd to discuss their marriage and Giudice. When asked if they see a possible reconciliation with Giudice, Melissa expressed, “Not right now…When someone is never happy for you or your marriage, it becomes very difficult when — sometimes you have to take the toxic and say listen, this is very toxic.” Melissa also said that she had “tried for many years,” but there was a point when she said enough. “Enough’s enough, and we’re done with the toxic,” she said.

Her husband also expressed how “hard” the feud has been, and stated that Giudice was trying to “tear” his life with Gorga “down.” He had to make a choice because his sister was “never happy for us.” He continued saying, “I can’t be around somebody trying to hurt me."

So there is no end to this feud for now. However, fans are starting to get tired of it. When the ratings plummeted in a historic nosedive during the current season of RHONJ, fans blamed it on the feud and the divide between the housewives. The feud is also a catalyst for the reality TV stars' divide. No one can be friends with Giudice and Gorga at the same time. Jackie Goldschneider’s friendship with Giudice ruined her friendship with Gorga and Margaret Josephs. Fans will have to wait and see how this feud will play out this season, but no one will be shaking hands.

The Gorgas Are Sick of The ‘RHONJ’ Star

The Gorga’s take on the possible reconciliation between them and Giudice is unsurprising. The couple were much happier without Giudice anyway. The family accepted that there was no way that a reconciliation would happen, and now they are pretty much strangers again. Giudice was already committed to ignoring the drama and living happily with her husband Luis Ruelas. Out of the three of them, Giudice seems to be the only one who is not trying to call a truce. Maybe the Gorgas skipping her wedding to Ruelas set another fire to the bridge that was already burned.

But Giudice’s recent behavior is not helping with the tension between her and the Gorgas. In fact, they are sick of her behavior and antics. Joe became disgusted with Giudice when she involved their deceased parents in the ongoing feud. Melissa recently stated that Giudice was "disgusting" for making that comment after feeling “embarrassed” when Giuice and Jennifer Aydin were accused of leaking RHONJ stories. Fans definitely should not be holding onto hope that the feud will end anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs every Sunday on Bravo at 8 PM ET. You can watch all previous episodes on Peacock.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

