The Big Picture Rumored tension between Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga's children escalates, with the kids unfollowing their aunt on social media.

Previous attempts by Joe and Melissa Gorga to maintain a relationship with Teresa despite family issues seem to have reached a breaking point.

The involvement of the Gorga children in the feud shows a significant shift and highlights the strained relationship between Teresa and her brother, signaling potential trouble ahead.

The drama with Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga fuels The Real Housewives of New Jersey and while rumors have swirled about the filming of Season 14, things kicked up when Gorgas children have all unfollowed their aunt. Giudice has made it clear that she's done with her brother and his wife Melissa, much to the pushback of the Gorga's. The family has been going through their issues from the start of the Gorgas joining the series in Season 3. Things have gone from bad to worse after the Gorga's skipped Giudice's 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas.

The finale atping for Season 14 was just filmed and seemed to be the final straw for Melissa and Joe's kids. Melissa and Joe share Antonia Gorga, Gino Gorga, and Joey Gorga. Giudice reported called Melissa a "wh-re" during the finale when she stepped in during an altercation between Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin. Giudice also reportedly told Melissa to "shut the f**k up" during the argument.

The fight seems to be emblematic of a bigger issue between the Gorgas and Giudice where Melissa's mere involvement bothers Teresa. But the kids getting involved is a new development as Joe and Melissa have always tried to keep their children out of their issues with his sister.

Teresa's Children Have Been Involved in Her Feud With Joe and Melissa

Melissa and Joe Have Insisted Their Children Stay Out of the Family Drama

Image via Bravo

Throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Giudice's daughters have often blamed the Gorgas for continuing the family beef. Gia Giudice has also hinted that she's not a fan of her aunt, Melissa. In a May 2023 episode of her mother's podcast, Namaste B$tches, Gia revealed that she is unable to view Melissa's Instagram page on three separate accounts.

"She blocked me on my public account, my private account and my clothing line account," Gia said. "It was just weird," she explained. "One day, I guess, somebody told me she posted something about me, so I went to go look, and I was like, 'I'm blocked on everything,' so I'm blocked from everything from her." Prior to that, Gia made comments that insinuated she didn't feel Melissa was a good choice in a wife for her uncle. Joe has always maintained his family never liked Melissa and made things difficult for her. After the wedding fiasco, the Giudice kids vowed to be done with their uncle.

On the flip side, Melissa has tried to make sure that her children stay out of the adults drama and attend Teresa's events to maintain relationships with their cousins. Antonia and Milania have always been close, until recently. So, the Gorga children unfollowing their aunt is actually a bigger deal than just a petty fight between families.

Episode of RHONJ can currently be streamed on Peacock.