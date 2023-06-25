Even though she has an impressive catalog of movies and shows to her credit, Melissa McCarthy has seldom received the full recognition she deserves. An underrated yet extraordinarily talented actor, she gives a tremendous performance in virtually every project. She caught the spotlight recently with her portrayal of Ursula in the live-action movie remake The Little Mermaid.

From a sweet and reliable best friend to a struggling author to an iconic fantasy villain, McCarthy has done it all. Her acting range is beyond phenomenal; as a performer she is not to be underestimated. Here is a list of some of her best works, ranked by score on the Tomatometer.

10 'The Nines' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

This interesting movie captures three intriguing stories as a sort of anthology. Ryan Reynoldsand Hope Davisalso star in the movie. Written and directed by John August, the movie follows three tales - one with a trapped actor, another with sitcom production, and the last one with a stranded video game designer.

The Nines is a great commentary on feeling trapped and the subsequent mental delusions that follow. It is a psychological thriller with elements of science fiction interspersed to make the movie a fast-paced entertainer. It really challenged McCarthy’s prowess as she played three different characters in one movie.

9 'The Heat' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 66%

The Heatis an exciting cop comedy with Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock. With Paul Feig as the director, the movie makes great use of McCarthy and Bullock’s comic timing. With wacky humor, the movie follows a face-off between two cops who are working solo to detain a drug lord while aiming for a promotion.

Watching Bullock and McCarthy go toe to two was not something we knew we needed. They challenge each other throughout the movie while blossoming a friendship over the struggles faced by female officers.

8 'The Little Mermaid' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68%

The most recent addition to McCarthy’s list of awesome works is The Little Mermaid. She plays the evil witch of the sea, Ursula, the antagonist of the movie. Ursula is the one Ariel comes to for making a deal and experiencing life on land to realize her true love.

Directed by Rob Marshall, the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic has delighted viewers across the world. McCarthy’s portrayal is an amalgamation of menace and charm, just what is needed to lure Ariel and eventually betray her. She truly captivates the audience whenever she comes on screen.

7 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Another buddy comedy with McCarthy is only probable given her unique charm and ease with which she complements her co-stars. This movie revolves around four enthusiasts who want to catch ghosts and are interested in everything supernatural. This is when they stumble upon the fact that an evil force is planning something apocalyptic in New York.

Directed by Paul Feig, the movie succeeded in entertaining audiences, both young and old alike. Despite that, it faced backlash, even vitriol, for its all-female cast and for straying away from the source material.

6 'Samantha Who?' (2007-2009)

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

This sitcom might not have lasted very long, but fans loved McCarthy as Dena in the show. She portrays a great person albeit a bit needy. The plot revolves around the titular character who experiences amnesia and learns how miserable she was. To make amends, she corrects her ways and begins on a journey of self-improvement.

Created by Cecilia Ahern and Donald Todd, the show is an adventurous and hilarious ride. Due to dropping viewership and ratings, the show had to be cancelled after two seasons, leaving fans disappointed.

5 'St. Vincent' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

While McCarthy shines unusually bright in comedy roles, she brings a certain charming quality in her other, more dramatic roles as well. Such as this one, where she plays a single mother who wants the best for her child. When she asks her war veteran neighbor to babysit her kid, a beautiful friendship blossoms between the kid and the elderly man.

Directed by Theodore Melfi, the film has received numerous accolades and nominations for its groundbreaking story and acting. The movie tackles some important issues and brings them into mainstream media.

4 Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86%

A highly loved sitcom of the era, Gilmore Girls, featured McCarthy as Sookie, Lorelai’s best friend and confidante. The show follows Lorelai and her daughter, Rory’s journey as they navigate a life full of love, loss, and humor-filled struggles. McCarthy’s Sookie is one of the primary characters of the show and features her life as well.

After being featured in a show spanning seven seasons and a revival, it consolidated McCarthy’s position as a great actor in the industry. She looks back at her time on the show with love while we adored her clumsy yet reliable character in the show.

3 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Another hilarious partnership between McCarthy and Paul Feig is Bridesmaids. When Annie has to be the maid of honor for Lillian, things not only go wrong, they go terribly awry, thus creating a plethora of funny situations.

In the midst of wedding events and conflicts, the group of friends comes together to experience their friend getting married. Relatable and genuine characters make this movie stand out and really deliver the hilarity it promises. As Megan, McCarthy stole scene after scene, and as Oscar-nominated.

2 'Spy' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

We can ultimately expect unparalleled comedy when Paul Feig and Melissa McCarthy unite for a project. In this movie helmed by the former, the latter plays an analyst at a desk job. She springs into action when another agent is compromised. The newly appointed spy must navigate challenges and accomplish the job successfully.

Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, and Jude Law also star in this comedy action movie. It charts the journey of an agent from a desk-bound role to being on the field in the middle of danger.

1 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Earning McCarthy her a well-deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, this movie turned out to be a breakout role for the actress. Directed by Marielle Heller, it gave her a chance to showcase her range of acting away from usual comedy roles.

McCarthy plays a struggling writer in the movie who is trying everything she can to get back on the success bandwagon. The movie charts the protagonist’s descent into something like madness and excellently displays her struggles to keep afloat.

