Melissa McCarthy is no stranger to playing hilarious characters, and has shown off her effortless knack for bizarre comedy in hit movies like This is 40 and The Heat. One McCarthy character, however, was actually inspired by a very real Guy, and this was the totally outrageous but surprisingly earnest Megan in 2011’s Bridesmaids. McCarthy has since revealed in an interview with Conan O’Brien that her performance was inspired by none other than Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives star Guy Fieri, which in hindsight, we honestly should have guessed from the mid-credits scene where Megan devours a 6-foot-long sub with impressive enthusiasm. Guy Fieri is a famous chef who is probably most recognizable for his platinum blonde spiky hair, and his unbridled passion for great food, and while Megan is obviously not a direct representation of the Food Network star, there are a few elements of her character that are undeniable Fieri-isms.

Like Guy Fieri, Melissa McCarthy's Megan Is Enthusiastic

While the instant classic Bridesmaids is full of unique and hysterical characters, Melissa McCarthy’s Megan stands out as perhaps the movie’s best. Megan is Lillian’s (Maya Rudolph) soon-to-be sister-in-law, and a survivor of a recent cruise ship mishap where she was rescued by a dolphin who “looked into her goddamn soul” and saved her life. However, if you think that a leg full of surgical steel is going to stop Megan from being the life of the party, think again. Throughout the movie, Megan is a breath of fresh air that injects the motley crew of eclectic bridesmaids with a shot of grounded optimism. She’s a loyal friend and a dedicated patriot, always ready to give unsolicited advice to a friend who’s down on her luck, or an undercover air marshall (Ben Falcone) who will eventually be won over by her absurd charm. So, the question that’s on all of our minds: how on Earth was this colorful character inspired by Guy Fieri?

Melissa McCarthy told Conan that, after reading the script for Bridesmaids, she was reflecting on her love of Midwestern mannerisms, and apparently, the Midwest icon that kept popping into her head was Ohio native, Guy Fieri. Fieri is known for his enthusiasm and excitement, as every show he hosts is elevated by his upbeat nature and a booming voice that always kind of seems like it’s yelling even when he’s speaking at a normal volume. Megan evidently shares Fieri’s enthusiastic nature, and the inspiration snowballed from there. McCarthy’s portrayal of Megan was subtly but purposefully modeled after the chef, including the rocking of many statement button-downs and distinctive jewelry: Megan is always donning a string of pearls, while Fieri is often wearing a large chain necklace or extravagant rings.

Melissa McCarthy Pushed to Have Fieri’s Signature Hairstyle

Custom Image by Collider Staff

While the end result winds up being pretty subtle, Melissa McCarthy has disclosed that if she had it her way, her performance as Megan would have been a full-on Fieri Fest. The actress has said that she tried to sneak more Fieri references into her character, such as the way that he always keeps his sunglasses on the back of his head when he’s not wearing them so that they won’t fall into his food when he eats. Even more surprising, and something that we only wish we’d gotten the chance to see, was that McCarthy also wanted to incorporate Fieri’s signature bleach-blonde frosted tips into her performance, but apparently, an identical Guy Fieri impersonation wasn’t exactly the vibe that the filmmakers were going for. Regardless, Bridesmaids will always be one of Melissa McCarthy's best performances.

Throughout the movie, we can find other traces of the famous chef, such as when Megan’s the first one to run into the food-poisoning-inducing Brazilian restaurant (there’s nothing Guy Fieri loves more than supporting a hot local eatery), or when she gives Annie (Kristen Wiig) a much needed, though somewhat aggressive pep-talk (Fieri is always offering advice to hopeful chefs on Guy’s Grocery Games). Now, were all these connections done intentionally to craft the perfect Fieri-inspired character? Probably not, given the fact that McCarthy got the idea after the script had already been given to her. However, going off of what we know now, it’s hard not to look for fragments of Fieri throughout Bridesmaids. While his signature look and charm helped to build Megan’s character, perhaps the most significant part of McCarthy’s Guy Fieri interpretation is that Megan is an undeniably good person.

The ‘Bridesmaids’ Character and Guy Fieri are Both Spirited Individuals with Hearts of Gold

Image via Universal Pictures

While Megan is imbued with late-night comedy raunchiness and a propensity for inappropriate hijinks, she’s also a great friend and a passionate, unique person. Does she hide loaded firearms in people’s luggage so that they’ll get busted at the airport? Sure, but McCarthy shines when she’s playing intense and mildly unhinged women with hearts of gold, and Megan is no exception. Much like the character he inspired, Fieri is passionate about helping others and using his influence for good. While Megan shows off her kind and generous spirit by smuggling home nine puppies from a bridal shower, Fieri, for example, officiated 101 gay marriages in one day in honor of his late sister, and later used his wealth and influence to help restaurants that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fieri evidently provided some worthy inspiration, as McCarthy’s portrayal of Megan earned her her first Academy Award nomination, which is a pretty rare feat for comedy performances. While being the inspiration for a comedic character might not always be a flattering thing, Melissa McCarthy’s performance in Bridesmaids is an appreciative ode to Guy Fieri, and a complimentary portrayal of somebody with an unquenchable zest for life and an appreciation for the little things — be it a delicious brisket or a Wilson Phillips song. Now that he’s served as the blueprint for this iconic comedy character, our fingers are crossed that we might see Fieri himself in some of our favorite movie franchises (The Fast and the Fieri-ous anyone?), but until that day comes, we can appreciate McCarthy’s performance in Bridesmaids, and how she took us all to Flavortown in the most unexpected and delightful way.