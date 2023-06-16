Hot Ones is back, with brand-new episodes where a variety of celebrities are interviewed while trying out some of the spiciest sauces known to man. This time, it was Melissa McCarthy's turn to join the fun, and the actor got to talk about her entire career while trying to survive a runny nose, teary eyes and all the other symptoms extremely spicy food can cause. Sean Evans, the host of the show, always does extensive research before filming one of these episodes, making sure things the artists don't even remember are brought to the table, in extensive conversations celebrating filmmaking and food.

McCarthy has starred in plenty of comedic projects throughout her career, gaining worldwide recognition when she played the titular role of Molly Flynn in the 2010 comedy, Mike and Molly. After that, her streak of success continued with films such as Bridesmaids and Identity Theft. McCarthy's skills and charisma were tangible across the screen, with her unique voice proving her to be an explosive presence in every story she was a part of. Comedies reached a whole new height whenever she joined the cast, playing a different type of hilarious character that caused more problems than they could solve.

This year, McCarthy made an impact when she played Ursula in Disney's live-action version of The Little Mermaid. The classic villain is angry after her brother, King Triton (Javier Bardem), rules the kingdom all by himself, banishing due to her corruptive nature and dark magic abilities. But when Triton's youngest daughter, Ariel (Halle Bailey) develops a fascination for the human world, Ursula is quick with coming up with a plan to trick the girl into falling under her control. The fight for the kingdom is on with this musical romance that has managed to earn $424 million at the worldwide box office.

What's Next for Melissa McCarthy?

After trying to control of the ocean and facing the wrath of the hottest chicken wings on the planet, McCarthy is set to star in Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Directed by Jerry Seinfeld, the comedy will show audiences the story behind the creation of the popular snack. In 1963, two brands competed for the rights to produce the best new type of treat in the country, but only one could come out on top. The movie is set to also feature performances from Amy Schumer and Seinfeld himself, releasing on Netflix at some point in the near future.

Hot Ones featuring Melissa McCarthy