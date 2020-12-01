Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are an adorable couple who seem like truly good people. That much is not in question. What is in question, however, is why McCarthy continues to work with her hubby, who has only had a negative impact on her career.

On the heels of their woeful new HBO Max movie Superintelligence, McCarthy and Falcone have signed on to star in Netflix's new workplace comedy series God's Favorite Idiot, which I'm surprised isn't about the Netflix executive who greenlit this project.

Created by Falcone (oh God!), God's Favorite Idiot follows a mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone) who finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy) at the exact same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. There's also roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse. Yawn! This sounds awful.

Image via Warner Bros.

Netflix has picked this up straight-to-series, ordering 16 episodes that I imagine will be spread out over the course of two seasons. McCarthy and Falcone will executive produce via their On the Day banner, and Falcone will, thankfully, delegate directing duties to Michael McDonald, who will also serve as an executive producer on the show. He previously worked with the married couple on TV Land's Nobodies.

McCarthy and Falcone worked together briefly on 2011's Bridesmaids before launching On the Day in 2013. Since then, they have teamed on Tammy, The Boss, Life of the Party, Superintelligence and the upcoming Netflix movie Thunder Force, which I'm praying will buck the trend of their past collaborations since it's about superheroes and co-stars Octavia Spencer. Like, how do you mess that up? I can't wait to find out!

What has become clear in the last few years is that studios have abandoned star-driven comedies, which have become fodder for streaming services, and it wouldn't surprise me if McCarthy signs a lucrative Netflix deal down the line a la Adam Sandler. The two-time Oscar nominee will soon be seen in Hulu's star-studded limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, and you can click here for more on that project, or click here to check out Perri Nemiroff's recent interview with McCarthy.

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Mandalorian' Possibly Takes Place Before the End of 'Rebels,' Says Dave Filoni Turning 'The Mandalorian' into a live-action 'Rebels' sequel is, in fact, a flex.