Melissa McCarthy Joins Nicole Kidman in Hulu’s Limited Series ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’

Two-time Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy is set to star opposite Oscar winner Nicole Kidman in Hulu’s limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, which marks her first series regular role since her turn on the CBS sitcom Mike & Molly.

Based on the book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation over the course of a 10-day retreat. Watching over the resort’s nine guests is its director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. McCarthy will play Francis, one of the nine not-so-perfect strangers.

The project hails from David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, who co-wrote the script with Samantha Strauss and will serve as showrunners. The duo will also executive produce alongside Moriarty and McCarthy, Kidman and her Blossom Films partner Per Saari, and Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories, as well as Endeavor Content.

Hulu reportedly sees Nine Perfect Strangers as a programming tentpole, and the series is expected to debut in 2021 to accommodate everyone’s busy schedules. The book was published in November 2018 and spent 13 weeks on The New York Times Best Seller list, and its rights were snapped up early on by the Big Little Lies duo of Kidman and Papandrea.

McCarthy won Emmys for Mike & Molly and guest hosting Saturday Night Live, and she received Oscar nominations for Bridesmaids and Can You Ever Forgive Me? McCarthy recently wrapped Ted Melfi‘s indie comedy The Starling, and she’ll soon be seen in the movie Superintelligence, which will debut this spring on HBO Max. She also has the Netflix superhero comedy Thunder Force on the horizon with Octavia Spencer.

McCarthy is represented by CAA and MGMT Entertainment, and Deadline broke the news of her casting in Nine Perfect Strangers.