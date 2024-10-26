Over the years, Hollywood has been blessed with many comedic dream teams; from Abbott and Costello to Steve Martin and Martin Short, creative comedic partnerships have always blossomed in show business, leading to acclaimed movies and television shows. However, it's seldom that these relationships happen between an actor and a director, yet that's exactly what happened with Melissa McCarthy and Paul Feig. Since the early 2010s, the actress and the director have joined forces time and time again, delivering laughs and box office gold with each new project.

Following their first collaboration in 2011, McCarthy and Feig reunited three more times. Their collaborations have become memorable in the comedy genre, delivering some of the best comedic offerings of the last decade and cementing them as one of cinema's most consistently engaging duos. What's best about them is how in tune they are with each other, bringing out the best in their respective fields. In honor of their hilarious, long-running partnership, here’s a look at every Melissa McCarthy and Paul Feig movie. They will be ranked based on how funny they are, how successfully they were received by critics and audiences, and how much they meant for McCarthy and Feig's respective careers.

4 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones

In modern-day New York City, physicist Erin Gilbert (Kristen Wiig) is on the brink of achieving the academic dream she’s worked so hard for tenure at Columbia University. But just when she’s about to grasp the promotion she deserves, her past comes back to haunt her. A book she co-wrote years ago, “Ghosts from Our Past: Both Literally and Figuratively: The Study of the Paranormal,” suddenly resurfaces, forcing Ering to confront her former estranged partner and ex-best friend, Abby Yates (McCarthy). Abby’s still bitter that Erin abandoned their paranormal pursuits and friendship, dismissing it as nonsense. But when eerie apparitions begin popping up all over the city, the two might just get their chance to prove that ghosts are real and save the city from a supernatural doomsday.

The 2016 Ghostbusters tries to emulate the original with a fresh, female-driven twist, but it didn’t quite pack the punch it promised. While the idea of having an all-women ghostbusting team sounds revolutionary during the time of its release, the movie struggles to recreate the same chemistry that made the original so sincere. This flaw stems from how the actors are playing caricatures of their characters by leaning more toward predictable tropes. There’s the stereotypical brainy-but-socially-awkward scientist, the loud street-savvy token black woman, and the hapless himbo thrown in for comic relief. With jokes that feel a little too drawn out and cartoonish CGI, 2016's Ghostbusters becomes all too predictable.

Compared to her more outrageous roles in Feig’s other comedies, McCarthy’s performance as the much more dialed-down Abby Yates isn’t the most memorable. While there isn’t anything wrong with the actress opting for more muted roles, playing a paranormal scientist doesn’t give much room for McCarthy’s full acting potential to shine. That said, she still has her moments, like that possession scene where she nearly takes out her team members.

3 'The Heat' (2013)

Starring Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy, and Demián Bichir

The Heat follows Sarah Ashburn (Sandra Bullock), a highly skilled FBI agent who can easily sniff out a stash of drugs or weapons with just a glance at a crime scene. She’s a genius in the field yet somehow the least popular agent in the room. A total stickler for the rules, Sarah’s so by the book that her colleagues consciously make it known to her that they hate her, which is definitely not ideal when she’s gunning for that promotion. Soon enough, Sarag is sent to Boston to crack the case of the mysterious drug lord, Mr. Larkin. But just when she thinks she’s got it all figured out, she gets a rude awakening from local detective Shannon Mullins (McCarthy), who is not only territorial but absolutely furious about Sarah stealing her case.

It’s a classic case of a good cop versus a bad cop. Bullock previously played the memorable Special Agent Gracie Hart in Miss Congeniality, so it’s no surprise she’d pick up another agent role to play. This time, she’s playing a complete square who seems like she’s never had a casual conversation in her life and communicates exclusively in corporate jargon. Unfortunately, this portrayal leaves Sarah feeling a bit one-dimensional compared to Gracie, who has more charm. Sarah’s cumbersome energy wears even more thin as the movie progresses before the third act, especially since the storyline meanders through various subplots, which may be hard to follow.

Meanwhile, McCarthy’s Shannon is a firecracker of a detective whose brash, take-no-prisoners attitude is rightfully hilarious as she takes down bad guys. However, her relentless energy gets a bit too tiring to watch. The real magic of Feig’s script is in the second and third acts, when audiences learn just how deeply personal the case is for Shannon. This backstory justifies her aggressive behavior, adding a more human touch to Shannon. Moreover, the chemistry between two seasoned comediennes like Bullock and McCarthy makes The Heat a hilarious, if uneven, effort that warrants a rewatch or two.

2 'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper, and Melissa McCarthy

Sometimes, being a bridesmaid feels like a tougher gig than being the actual bride. Just ask Annie (Wiig). Her life’s been a bit of a mess, as her cake shop went out of business, her car’s falling apart, and she’s stuck in a casual fling with her ex, who only sees her as a piece of meat. When her childhood best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) gets engaged, Annie’s emotions are all over the place: she’s thrilled to be named maid of honor but quietly freaked out about what this might mean for their friendship. Determined to prove she’s not just a great bridesmaid but also Lillian’s ultimate best friend, Annie takes charge of Lillian’s quirky bridal party and goes all out — sometimes a little too much.

Bridesmaids is one of Feig’s stronger comedies, thanks to its sharp balance of humor and heart. Unlike the two previous movies in this list, which rely on constant running gags or withering banter from start to finish, Feig spaces out the laughs and provides moments where the characters’ true vulnerabilities surface. This unique approach makes scenes like the infamous food poisoning fiasco at the bridal boutique or Annie’s drunken airplane meltdown so unforgettable. Bridesmaids also gets real, especially when it comes to Annie’s spiral into self-pity. Feig doesn’t shy away from showing how her insecurities and destructive tendencies threaten to sabotage her relationships, making the chick flick hit closer to home.

McCarthy’s oddball of a character, Megan Price, starts hilariously inappropriate and unapologetically brash. Considering this is an ensemble piece, it’s no surprise that there’s going to be the token “wild one” of the group. But in the third act, Megan’s character avoids feeling like just a running gag when she opens up with a surprisingly motivational backstory that pushes Annie to reclaim her confidence and repair the friendships she’s been neglecting. It's such a brazen and unabashedly comedic performance that her Oscar nomination felt so refreshing. However, McCarthy was wholly deserving of it: she's fully liberated, delivering the kind of ego-free and unrestrained performance seldom seen in mainstream films.

1 'Spy' (2015)

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham, Rose Byrne, and Jude Law

In Spy, 40-year-old Susan Cooper (McCarthy) has spent her career as the brains behind the scenes, guiding her suave and devilishly handsome field agent partner, Bradley Fine (Jude Law), from the safety of her desk at the CIA. She’s sharp, resourceful, and the unseen hero of the missions, but when an unexpected disaster takes Bradley out, Susan decides it’s time to step out of the shadows and into action. Despite the skepticism of over-the-top macho agent Rick Ford (Jason Statham) and initial doubts from her no-nonsense boss, Elaine Crocker (Allison Janney), Susan gets her shot at fieldwork. From the streets of Paris to the corners of Budapest, what starts as a simple search-and-retrieve mission spirals into a game of cat-and-mouse.

Spy stands out as McCarthy’s finest performance in a Feig movie, giving her the chance to flex not only her comedic muscles but also her action-star prowess. She seamlessly juggles the transition from the unassuming desk-bound strategist to a quick-thinking and adept field agent, showing her range as both a comedic star and a legitimate action actress. Even in the most absurd situations, like that jet scene, McCarthy’s charm and authenticity keep the humor grounded, never turning Susan into a one-note joke.

The film’s strength also lies in its star-studded ensemble, which includes the very masculine Statham purposefully playing into the ridiculous yet hilarious take on the overconfident spy trope. There are also the strong supporting roles from Janney and Byrne, giving Feig’s script the fast-paced energy and snaps one would expect from the highly pressured world of the CIA. Despite being a spy-comedy film, Feig takes the espionage element seriously by ensuring that Susan is portrayed as a proper, professional spy rather than a clueless fish-out-of-water who lucks her way from deadly situations. What follows is a leading underdog character that audiences sincerely want to root for.

