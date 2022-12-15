One of Melissa McCarthy's next roles will be in a Christmas movie. According to Deadline, McCarthy has been cast in an upcoming untitled holiday-themed film for Peacock. The movie is described as a fairy-tale comedy that is set in New York that a man who spends too much time at his job, who hopes to get his family back before Christmas. To do this, he asks for help from a magical genie.

The character that McCarthy will play has not yet been announced. Her previous work includes 2021's The Starling (directed by Theodore Melfi), Thunder Force (directed by her husband Ben Falcone), and 2020's Superintelligence (also directed by Falcone). McCarthy will also play the villain Ursula next year in director Rob Marshall's live action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid, who was previously played by Pat Carroll in the 1989 animated film. McCarthy has also been cast in the upcoming Netflix comedy film Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which will be directed by Jerry Seinfeld, and tells the origin story of the toaster pastry.

The film will be directed by Sam Boyd. Boyd's previous work includes writing and directing 2018's In a Relationship. He also created the romantic comedy series Love Life, which ran on HBO Max from 2020-2021, and starred Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, and Sasha Compère. According to Deadline, the series was canceled earlier this week and is set to be removed from the streaming service. The upcoming film's screenplay will be written by Richard Curtis. Curtis' previous screenwriting work includes 2019's Yesterday (directed by Danny Boyle), 2014's Trash (directed by Stephen Daldry), and 2013's About Time (which he also directed), and Christmas classic Love, Actually.

Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will be producers for the film. Riva Marker will also be a producer through her banner Linden Productions. The film will be produced by Universal, overseen by Erik Baiers (EVP production development) and Christine Sun (director of development) will oversee the film. Working Title's Alexandra Loewy will also oversee the movie.

No potential date has been announced for when the film will be available to stream on Peacock. Fans can see McCarthy's previous work in one of her latest films, The Starling, which is currently available to stream on Netflix. In the meantime, check out this Collider interview with McCarthy and her co-star Chris O'Dowd on the film below: