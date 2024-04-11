The Big Picture Original Melrose Place stars Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga are returning for an exciting reboot with modern twists.

The series will reunite characters to honor a deceased friend, stirring up old romances and new secrets.

The reboot written by Lauren Gussis, known for Dexter, promises chaotic drama with a modern perspective.

Melrose Place fans heads up, a reboot is in the works from CBS. Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton, and Daphne Zuniga will reprise their fan-favorite characters to bring a broad smile to the faces of fans who missed them all this while. The reboot hails from Lauren Gussis, who is known for her work on Dexter.

The original series ran for seven seasons on Fox between 1992 and 1999 and was well-loved by the fans for its depiction of the lives of a bunch of young adults living in an apartment complex on Melrose Place in the West Hollywood area. During its course, the series took fans on an emotional rollercoaster with its plots ranging from complicated scheming of scandals to the murderous plots of lovers. All the while addressing the themes of navigating life, love, and weird neighbors; the series emerged as a cultural phenomenon, winning several accolades and award nominations for its various cast members.

The regular cast of the series also included performers like Thomas Calabro, Josie Bissett, Lisa Rinna, Kristin Davis, Alyssa Milano, Doug Savant, Grant Show, and Courtney Thorne-Smith, among others. It’s unclear at the moment if any other original cast member will be returning for the reboot. After the original series ended, it spawned into a franchise including a spin-off series, Models Inc, which failed to leave a mark on the audience. Another short-lived reboot aired on The CW, which saw some of the original cast return in a limited capacity, though it too failed to impress.

What Is the ‘Melrose Place’ Reboot About?

Image via Fox Network

The upcoming series will see the OG residents of Melrose Place, returning to honor one of their dearest friends who died suddenly. This reunion leads to uncovering old traumas, rekindling old romances, reigniting old resentments, and revealing some new secrets. Fans can expect their favorite characters to land directly in the chaotic drama that’s “reminiscent of the past but with a much more modern perspective.” The reboot series is written by Gussis, who is behind well-known series like Dexter, Once Upon a Time, and Good Sam among others. She will also executive produce with Leighton, Zuniga, Tiffany Grant, and Jason Weinberg. CBS is behind some of the reboots of fan-favorite 90s series like 90210, it'll be fascinating to see what the network does with the show now with the OG cast involved.

Currently, no further details about the series have been revealed. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.