Netflix released today the trailer for Meltdown: Three Mile Island, a docuseries that chronicles and exposes a near catastrophe that happened at a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania in the late 70s. The revelation was made by workers of the power plant and people from the community around it, led by chief engineer and whistleblower Richard Parks. The four-part docuseries hails from the producers of Erin Brokovich, and it premieres in early May.

As you would expect from an exposé, the trailer for Meltdown: Three Mile Island teases some shocking events, starting with the impressively loud noise that came from the power plant in 1979, which scared the Londonderry Township inhabitants, and was just the tip of the iceberg that set in motion in one of the worst nuclear incidents in the U.S. history.

The docuseries also brings its share of conspiracy, with information being kept from the public at a time when information was crucial. All they were told was to close all windows and doors of their homes after the incident. However, the community around the power plant wasn’t evacuated, which is standard procedure during these types of catastrophes. So what really happened? Did the local government lie or did they just not know how to handle a nuclear incident? The truth was only unveiled when the corporate whistleblowers decided to come forward.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Not So Pretty’ Trailer: Keke Palmer Narrates the Seedy Underbelly of the Beauty Industry in HBO Max Docuseries

Meltdown: Three Mile Island is directed by Academy Award nominee Kief Davidson, who previously helmed Netflix’s documentary The Ivory Game, which exposed illegal ivory trade in Africa. Davidson also directed the FX docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All, about the Zodiac killer. In an official statement, the director and executive producer revealed that the project extends beyond the late 70s event and stated what he wants the docuseries to achieve:

“I believe the lessons of ‘Meltdown: Three Mile Island’ resonate far beyond the events of 1979. Even as we expose the complex web of corporate greed which nearly led to our radioactive ruin, we find the small acts of bravery that changed the course of history. We need to learn from the Three Mile Island disaster as we face the current climate and energy crisis."

Netflix premieres Meltdown: Three Mile Island on May 4.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here:

From the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich and Academy Award-nominated director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game) comes a gripping four-part documentary series that tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things. ‘Meltdown’ tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted. Dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and in-depth interviews bring viewers into the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history.

‘Harry Potter’: The Three Actors That Played Dumbledores, Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Erick Massoto (535 Articles Published) Erick Massoto is a Brazilian writer who's always loved film and TV and is obsessed with making lists. He can also name about 700 Pokémon and Digimon off the top of his head, but sadly no one has ever asked him to do it. More From Erick Massoto