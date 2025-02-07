An actor with a unanimous approval rating, we always wondered what ever happened to Guy Pearce after all these years. While Hollywood seemed to have abandoned him, Brady Corbet never forgot about his talents. Of all The Brutalist's accomplishments, its most valuable is its confirmation of Pearce's brilliance as an actor. Of course, anyone who has seen Memento is well aware of his rich on-screen presence, but it appears Pearce, who received his first Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Brutalist, does have one unwarranted hater: himself. After a recent re-watch of Christopher Nolan's breakout film, Pearce wished he could transform into his character, Leonard Shelby, and quickly lose the memory of his performance, one that he referred to as "shit." Guy, we can confidently say that you're wrong about your evaluation of your mesmerizing and haunting performance in Memento.

Guy Pearce is Deeply Unsatisfied With His Performance in 'Memento'

Guy Pearce, who played influential business magnate Harrison Lee Van Buren in Brady Corbet's monumental epic, has been on a candid press tour since the film's release. Following two star-making turns in L.A. Confidential and Memento, Pearce was destined for a prolific and storied acting career. At the very least, he should've been a member of Christopher Nolan's stock company of recurring actors, but he claimed in a Vanity Fair interview that an executive at Warner Bros., Nolan's primary studio until 2021, actively prevented him from working with the director again. Pearce, who later starred in The Hurt Locker and The King's Speech, continues to work steadily, but The Brutalist marks a comeback to his prestigious acclaim.

Most artists are highly self-critical, and that makes them ambitious and driven in their craft. However, Pearce took intense self-evaluation to a new extreme with his comments about his Memento performance to The Times. Quipping that he's undergoing an "existential crisis," the actor said, "I watched Memento the other day and I’m still depressed. I’m shit in that movie." Unsatisfied with his choices on screen, Pearce validated the unnamed Warner Bros executive who denied him from working with Nolan. "I know why I didn’t work with Chris again—it’s because I’m no good in Memento." he proclaimed.

Guy Pearce Realized Christopher Nolan's Vision as Leonard Shelby in 'Memento'