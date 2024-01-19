The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's film Memento explores the concept of anterograde amnesia, a condition where a person is unable to form new memories.

The film's unique narrative structure, with black-and-white and color sequences presented in opposite timelines, adds to the suspense and confusion experienced by the protagonist.

Leonard's struggle with his condition leads to a never-ending cycle of revenge and manipulation, leaving the audience questioning what is true and unreliable within the story.

Award-winning director Christopher Nolan has made hit after hit, cementing his place in the media industry. But apart from his other great films like The Dark Knight and Oppenheimer, the director has a couple of earlier projects that proved that he already has a sheer talent for the arts, such as Memento. The psychological mystery thriller stars Guy Pearce as Leonard Shelby, the main character who suffers from a condition called anterograde amnesia. For some, this condition may not sound real, but what Leonard is facing is real and has affected a lot of people. The questions here are: what is anterograde amnesia, and how is it applied in the movie?

What Happens in Christopher Nolan's 'Memento'?

Memento follows Leonard Shelby, who is a former insurance investigator. He explains that his wife Catherine (Jorja Fox) was apparently sexually assaulted and murdered by anonymous men. When Leonard tries to defend his wife, he gets attacked, severely bashing his head in the process and leading him to form a condition called anterograde amnesia. In short, this certain condition is when you are basically unable to create new memories anymore. Throughout the film, Leonard is shown on the hunt for the people who killed Catherine. To remember his discoveries and clues, he immortalizes them through the use of Polaroid pictures and tattoos. For instance, right across his chest are the words "find him and kill him." This way, he can continue to jog his memories and figure out what he is set to do.

Leonard meets with all kinds of people throughout his journey of revenge, such as Teddy (Joe Pantoliano), an undercover cop. Teddy helps Leonard with his mission until Leonard finds out who Teddy really is, because he has a Polaroid of Teddy with a caption that says that he should not be trusted. Hell breaks loose and Leonard then shoots him. The ending of the film shows Leonard with said Polaroid photo, effectively making Teddy his next target. From that, it looks like Leonard will be stuck in this never-ending cycle of revenge. And, because Leonard is an unreliable narrator, the audience has to figure out whether what they are seeing from his perspective is true or otherwise.

Memento is unique because it's shot in two sequences, one that's in black-and-white, while the other is in color. The former is set in chronological order, meanwhile, the latter is shot opposite. While this might confuse some — understandably, after all, it's kind of Nolan's signature — the elaborate timelines definitely make for a more suspenseful experience. Moreover, this film also sheds light on anterograde amnesia, which many may not know is a real condition.

‘Memento’ Features an Exaggerated Version of Anterograde Amnesia

Let's go on a scientific route to better explain this condition. According to an article from Cleveland Clinic, anterograde amnesia is when a person can no longer form new memories. This can be caused by either an age-related condition or a traumatic brain injury, with the latter being the reason for Leonard's struggle in Memento. Anterograde amnesia is considered rare and, in often cases, only temporary. However, those who have it understandably see it as a struggle, since it involves your identity and how you perceive things.

Apart from what was mentioned, anterograde amnesia can be caused by other things, ranging from seizures, use of drugs, and even mental health conditions. It's something that can affect anyone at unexpected times, and it can manifest in different ways as well, such as forgetting names or recent events, and problems with writing, reading, and more. With these definitions, it can be assumed that anterograde amnesia is an exceptionally difficult and tiring condition to live with. And even though the depiction of this in Memento might not be as accurate as it is in reality, it does its job of making viewers realize that it is a real affliction.

Nolan’s Depiction of Anterograde Amnesia Shapes the Narrative in ‘Memento’

Image via Newmarket

Leonard's battle with anterograde amnesia is the center of the film. He is driven to a constant cycle of revenge and suffering, and he has a hard time breaking loose because of his condition. Because of the amnesia, the events that play out throughout the film leave the viewers constantly wondering whether what they're seeing is true. Leonard is continuously manipulated by other characters, which also plays heavily on the truthfulness of his story. For instance, everyone Leonard meets manipulates him, including a woman named Natalie (Carrie-Anne Moss) and his hotel clerk, Burt. And, it is revealed that Teddy has already helped him catch his wife's killer before, and now Teddy's just basically toying with Leonard because, again, Leonard's condition makes it difficult for him to realize that he's being a pawn. And due to Leonard's rocky memories, the audience will never know the truth of what happened in Memento, which is where the beauty of the film lies.

