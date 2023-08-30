The Big Picture Christopher Nolan's "Memento" is a groundbreaking film that pushed the limits of editing structure and audience comprehension.

There have been talks of a "Memento" remake since 2015, but there has been little progress on the project.

"Memento" is a personal story for the Nolan family and doesn't need a remake, as it still holds up today and helped launch their careers.

Throughout Christopher Nolan's stellar filmography, the auteur filmmaker has always maintained a particular vision grounded by non-linear storytelling and unforeseen twists. From his very first picture, Following, through his most recent success, Oppenheimer, Nolan continues to wow audiences everywhere with his cerebral brand of blockbuster filmmaking. But before he made high-profile blockbusters, Nolan thrived in the mid-budget thriller space, making waves with his 2000 feature Memento.

Based on the short story "Memento Mori" by his brother Jonathan Nolan (who would go on to create the CBS series Person of Interest), Christopher Nolan's Memento was a shock to all, pushing the limits of editing structure and audience comprehension. Years later, a Hollywood remake was announced, though that was nearly a decade ago, and we haven't heard much since. Here, we'll examine the timeline of events surrounding the supposed Memento remake, and wonder if it'll ever actually happen.

What is Christopher Nolan's 'Memento' About?

Memento follows a man named Leonard Shelby (Guy Pierce) who suffers from anterograde amnesia, a condition that prevents him from making new short-term memories. Armed only with the knowledge of his wife's death that he's tattooed on his body, Leonard embarks on a quest to find the mysterious "John G." who killed her. With serious mental limitations, Leonard hunts down anyone with a similar name, including his ally Teddy (Joe Pantoliano), who we discover is also a "John G."

The story is told entirely out of order, flashing back and forth between timelines signified by either color or black-and-white footage (one chronological, the other in reverse). In doing this, Nolan attempts to re-create for us the same condition that Leonard suffers from. Of course, since we don't suffer from anterograde amnesia, it only works so well, granting us a better and more complete version of the story than poor Leonard will ever understand.

As it turns out, Leonard got his revenge years ago but has been manipulated into hunting down Teddy's enemies as well. Armed with that knowledge, Leonard purposely tricks himself into believing that Teddy is the real "John G.," ultimately leading to the very opening scene where he blows his former ally away. Memento is one of those movies that takes more than once to fully get the hang of, but once you do, the whole picture is made surprisingly clear. But what about this apparent remake?

When Was the 'Memento' Remake Announced?

In 2015, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Memento was getting a remake. Produced by AMBI Pictures, a small-time studio run by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, the remake was never given a release date, nor did AMBI announce who was to write or direct. The announcement came after the company purchased Exclusive Media Group's entire catalog, granting them the rights to various productions including Cruel Intentions, Donnie Darko, End of Watch, and Rush.

"Memento is a masterpiece that leaves audiences guessing not just throughout the film, but long after as well, which is a testament to its daring approach," noted Bacardi, hoping to stay true to Nolan's original vision. "It’s a big responsibility to deliver something that lives up to the mastery of the original, but we are extremely excited and motivated to bring this puzzle back to life and back into the minds of moviegoers."

Interestingly, this isn't the first remake of Memento to be made. The first was a Bollywood production titled Ghajini (which also stole from the 1951 film Happy Go Lovely), helmed by director A. R. Murugadoss. As to be expected, Nolan wasn't particularly thrilled about Ghajini, which makes us wonder what he might've thought about AMBI's announcement of their own Memento remake...

Has There Been Any Progress on the 'Memento' Remake?

Image via Summit Entertainment

Since that original announcement in 2015, it's been crickets on the Memento remake for years. Well, except for a brief mention in 2018 when Gregory Wakeman of Metro revealed his conversation with producers Iervolino and Bacardi before the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of their movie Here and Now (which was then titled Blue Night). When asked about the status of the project, Bacardi emphasized that the film is "still a work in progress."

Iervolino, on the other hand, elaborated further, explaining that it isn't a direct remake of Nolan's trademark thriller. "We are working on a special project around that," the producer shared. "It is very private. It is not really a remake. But is something similar." It's unclear what this "private" project may actually be, though AMBI has since produced a number of television pilots based on the films that they have the rights to, such as Cruel Intentions, which was passed on by NBC in 2016. Maybe it's actually a television project?

Interestingly, Iervolino's 2018 comments contradict his previous statement to Deadline back in 2015. Back then, it was clear that their Memento remake was a genuine remake of the original. "People who’ve seen Memento 10 times still feel they need to see it one more time. This is a quality that we feel really supports and justifies a remake. The bar is set high thanks to the brilliance or Christopher Nolan, but we wouldn’t want it any other way." Since there hasn't been any news about this project since the late 2010s, we could likely assume that it's been forgotten about entirely.

Does Anyone Actually Want a 'Memento' Remake?

The truth is, Memento isn't a movie that needs to be remade. Despite being released in 2000, the film doesn't feel dated nor is it in need of an upgrade. If anything, Nolan's psychological thriller holds up as well today as ever, and though it's always great to go back and revisit the flick, that doesn't exactly justify a needless remake. There are plenty of poor remakes that prove that Hollywood should stick to greenlighting original content, not reused material.

Additionally, Memento is a very personal story to the Nolan family as it's based on an original work by Christopher Nolan's younger brother Jonathan. Interestingly, though the short story was written before Memento was released, it was only published after Nolan's film hit theaters. As a result, both Nolan brothers shared the Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Needless to say, Memento helped launch both Nolan's film careers, and shouldn't be handled lightly.

Of course, not all remakes are bad. Sometimes the remake can be a better take on the original material just like an adaptation can breathe new life into a novel. Nolan himself directed a remake of the Norwegian thriller Insomnia which was arguably better than the original (and easily one of his most underrated movies). But that's often the exception to the general remake rule. Other times, the originals would be better left untouched, especially by a studio that doesn't know how to best adapt the material.

Christopher Nolan Is as Successful Now as Ever

Image via Newmarket

Though not his first feature, Memento was the film that really launched Christopher Nolan's career, getting him internationally recognized. It's also the movie that got him his first studio picture, Insomnia, which ultimately led to The Dark Knight Trilogy. Since then, Nolan has slowly moved away from the mid-budget thriller to tell blockbuster-level science-fiction tales like Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet as well as historical epics like Dunkirk and Oppenheimer.

Arguably, no filmmaker these days is more celebrated for their craft than Christopher Nolan. While there are plenty of notable directors out there, it's Nolan's distinct vision and commitment to analyzing themes such as time, memory, dual identities, and grief that make him stand out. No wonder a three-hour historical biopic like Oppenheimer broke box-office records. Had Nolan's name not been attached, it may not have made back half of its budget.

Who knows if Nolan will ever revisit the small-scale psychological thriller genre that made him famous at the beginning of his career? Since he hasn't made a movie for under $100 million since The Prestige, we're unlikely to see another intimate thriller on the same level as Memento in the near future. Nevertheless, Memento is one of those movies that will always be memorable, even if you've forgotten how it ends.