Although the Academy Awards have had the Best Animated Feature category in its ceremony since Shrek won the inaugural prize in 2002, the awards body has sadly not done a lot to recognize the variety of animated films that are released on a yearly basis. The category is often dominated by powerful studios like Pixar and Walt Disney Animation, and seems to regularly award films that can be broadly described as “family entertainment.” While it would be hard to argue with excellent winners like The Incredibles or Zootopia, it is disappointing that “animation” seems to be deemed by the Oscars to be a “genre,” and not a “medium.” This is why it is so refreshing that this year’s Academy Award for Best Animated Feature nominee Memoir of a Snail is only the second R-rated nominee in the category’s history, and the first since Charlie Kaufman’s stop-motion film Anomalisa lost to Inside Out at the 2016 ceremony.

What Is 'Memoir of a Snail' About?