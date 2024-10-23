Contrary to what the title might suggest, Memoir of a Snail is not a spin-off of Diary of a Worm. And while it is a stop-motion animated film, it’s also certainly not a kids' movie. So, for anyone expecting something along the lines of Wallace & Gromit, that’s not what you're going to get. Memoir of a Snail marks director Adam Elliot’s first film in over 15 years, and for those who are even remotely aware of his previous film, Mary and Max, you already know the emotional roller coaster that you’re in for. Depicting themes of mental illness, sexuality, religious extremism, body dysmorphia, alcoholism, and death, this isn’t a movie for those looking for something lighthearted. However, those who do stick around will find themselves becoming wrapped up in one of the year’s most beautiful films.

What Is ‘Memoir of a Snail’ About?

Grace Pudel (Sarah Snook) has been through a lot. The film opens as she grieves the loss of her elderly friend Pinky (Jacki Weaver), and sets her beloved snails free. It is here where Grace begins to tell her beloved pet snail Sylvia her life story. Grace’s mother passed away while giving birth to her and her twin brother Gilbert (Kodi Smit-McPhee), leaving her father, Percy (Dominique Pinon), a paraplegic and alcoholic, to take care of her and her brother.

Despite their family’s unfortunate circumstances, Grace and Gilbert still find happiness in each other and their father, who, regardless of his alcoholism, is incredibly loving. Gilbert is incredibly protective over Grace, fighting the schoolyard bullies who taunt her over her cleft lip. Gilbert also has a fixation with lighting things on fire and dreams of becoming a street performer, like his father used to be. Grace has inherited her mother’s obsession with snails and uses any of the money she has to collect snail-related memorabilia.

The Pudels’ happiness doesn’t last long. After Percy dies in his sleep, Grace and Gilbert are immediately placed into the foster care system and are forced to move to opposite ends of Australia. Grace moves in with a pair of childless swingers in the suburbs, who are kind enough, but seem to be far more interested in their promiscuous lifestyle. Instead, Grace finds a true parental figure in the form of Pinky, a free-spirited woman who, despite facing numerous tragedies herself, always seems to be in high spirits. On the other hand, Percy moves in with a family of religious fundamentalist fruit farmers, who force him to tape magnets onto his skin to stave away any “bad auras.”

‘Memoir of a Snail’ Finds Joy Within Darkness

As you probably can already tell, Memoir of a Snail is an incredibly somber and mature movie. Or as mature as a stop-motion movie with swingers can be. Its bleakness can feel unrelenting at times, leaving you wondering how a film like this could possibly have a happy ending. Yet, Elliot manages to find laughs and light-heartedness in the small moments of his latest venture. Whether it be Pinky’s various misadventures earlier in life or the books that Grace, Gilbert, and Percy can be found reading throughout the film with very amusingly named pirate-themed erotica.

There’s something so unpretentious about the way Elliot has crafted Memoir of a Snail. It doesn’t feel as artsy as other adult animated films such as Anomalisa, but it doesn’t feel as juvenile as a movie like Sausage Party. You can tell just how much Elliot cares about the characters on-screen, and he doesn’t feel obligated to just have horrible things continue to happen to them. Make no mistake, Memoir of a Snail takes itself very seriously, but never to the point where it feels too melodramatic. Elliot balances the tone with care; there is never a single scene that feels out of place or will have you scratching your head.

While all the heavy themes are still ever-present, Memoir of a Snail is also largely a movie about having hope, even in the cruelest of circumstances, a message that feels universal. By the time the movie ended, I found myself breathing a sigh of relief. I walked into the movie knowing next to nothing about it outside of the filmmaker, and I was shocked by how much I was immersed in the characters’ journeys.

‘Memoir of a Snail’ Is Impeccably Animated

The character designs in Memoir of a Snail are flawless. While some may see the cutesy aesthetics as childish, it helps you become even more attached to the story and the world it creates. Sarah Snook’s voice work as Grace is omnipresent throughout the runtime. It may take a bit to get used to this choice, but it does add to the movie’s charm, especially with Elliot’s almost poetic script, dropping lines of dialogue such as “Childhood is a lot like being drunk because everyone remembers what you did except you.” The movie is filled to the brim with similar quotes that feel like they're destined for those loving texts you may receive from your mother. On paper, these quotes may seem a bit too saccharine, but they add to the movie’s moving nature.

Snook gives one of the best voice performances of the year. Never once does she feel like she is haphazardly reading lines into a microphone. She pours so much emotion and soulfulness into Grace, and it pairs perfectly with Elliot’s stunning animation.

Elliot’s stop-motion work feels authentic and unglamorized in ways that we don’t often see in many mainstream animated movies. Memoir of a Snail isn’t glowing with colors left and right and goes for a more grey and beige aesthetic, yet that doesn’t make the movie feel bland. Not only does it fit the movie’s intimate tone, but it also makes the world feel much more lived in.

Elena Kats-Chernin’s score also cannot go unrecognized, particularly the use of piano, perfectly complimenting the movie’s equally tender and grounded approach. Since the story is largely told through letters written between Grace and Gilbert, the score becomes a character in itself and breathes even more personality into Elliot’s vision.

Memoir of a Snail is not only one of the best animated films of the year but also one of 2024's best films in general. 2024 has been a spectacular year for animation, from DreamWorks’ beautiful sci-fi fable The Wild Robot to Pixar’s emotion-filled sequel Inside Out 2, and Memoir of a Snail is yet another strong entry for the medium. It is one of the most human movies of the year, and you’d have to be a cold-hearted cynic not to be at least somewhat moved by the time the credits roll.

9 10 Memoir of a Snail (2024) Memoir of a Snail is a beautifully animated and deeply human tale that will tug at even the toughest critics' heartstrings. Pros The movie perfectly balances its dark subject matter with moments of humor and levity.

Sarah Snook delivers a stand-out voice performance, bringing an extra level of soul to the movie.

The stop-motion work is flawless, never feeling too cheque or bland. Cons At times, the bleakness can almost become a little too much.

Memoir of a Snail screened at the 2024 Heartland International Film Festival and premieres in select theaters on October 25.

