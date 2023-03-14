For pet lovers, there are very few things like witnessing an absolutely adorable pup on-screen. Fortunately for all of us, several movies have introduced audiences to paw-some four-legged fur friends over time — and we can't thank these wide-ranged films of all different genres enough for it.

So, whether one prefers to watch an action-packed movie like John Wickor is in the mood for a light-hearted animated film like Lady & the Tramp, all of these films featuring talented dog actors are absolutely worth it and make for memorable watches.

10 Daisy (and the Unnamed Dog) from the 'John Wick' Franchise

Falling victim to an unfortunate outcome, Daisy was undoubtedly a pivotal character in the John Wick film series: John Wick's (Keanu Reeves) adorable puppy's heart-wrenching death severely triggered the character's trauma, inciting him return to his past job after losing his wife as well. That is not to say that the lovely Daisy did not deserve to live a long, happy life, but there is no denying that her death severely impacted Wick's life.

In the second film, the character could not resist taking a black pitbull from a dog shelter with him when he was hurt and lurking from medicine. Although unnamed, the adorable star accompanies Wick in adventure and is expected to star in the new installment as well.

9 Dug from 'Up' (2009)

Pixar film Up is equal parts emotional and fun, and that is also thanks to its characters, which, of course, include the super lovable good boy Dug. This playful fictional dog is seemingly so beloved by the audience that he also partakes in other projects, including a short film named Dug's Special Mission and the Disney+ series Dug Days, where he stars as the main character.

With a special collar that gives him the ability to talk, Dug displays a loving and very kind demeanor throughout, which is obviously one of the reasons why he is one of the most treasured fictional canines.

8 Lassie from 'Lassie, Come Home' (1943)

Based on a novel of the same name, Lassie Come Home is a 1943 technicolor feature set in the post-Depression era that stars a canine actor named Pal, depicting the strong bond between a rough collie and a Yorkshire boy named Joe.

There is no doubt that Lassie is a very affectionate and sweet dog that stands the test of time as one of the most iconic four-legged actors. She's also a highly intelligent and hardworking dog who is equal parts protective, so it is not hard at all to completely fall head over heels for her.

7 Sam from 'I Am Legend' (2007)

Apart from all the terrifying post-apocalyptic scenarios, one of the things people arguably remember best about Will Smith's I Am Legend is his character's dog, Samantha. Robert Neville's beloved German Shepherd companion and life-long best friend definitely left a mark on global audiences, and we wish it had been for better reasons.

Nevertheless, Sam's tragic fate does not define her worth. Although she underwent tragic circumstances (unfortunately) much like some of the most treasured on-screen dogs, Samantha was a memorable character — a very intelligent doggie who truly cared for Robert and followed him everywhere.

6 Bruiser from 'Legally Blonde' (2001)

Honestly, what would Legally Blonde be without Bruiser? Reese Witherspoon's cute on-screen dog was called Moonie in real life (he sadly passed away in 2016), and the 2001 movie actually featured his breakout role. No doubt, Elle Woods' tiny chihuahua companion in the film also deserves to take a place on this list.

Although the film does not really revolve around Bruiser, the charming, devoted and lovely little dog takes the spotlight in every scene he is in with his quirky little outfits, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

5 Hachi from 'Hachi: A Dog's Tale' (2009)

Richard Gere's companion in Hachi: A Dog's Tale absolutely stole everyone's heart in this heart-wrenching tale of friendship and loss. The movie explores the pure bond the two share, reflecting on grief and highlighting how genuine the connection between mankind and animals is.

Hachiko is assuredly one of the most unforgettable on-screen dogs, and that is partly because of how endearing, empathetic and fiercely devoted he is toward his owner. Analyzing loyalty and companionship, the story between the two leads will surely provide food for thought.

4 Beethoven from 'Beethoven' (1992)

This Saint Bernard is one of the most popular canines to ever grace our screens, and for good reason. The title character of Beethoven is extremely loving and brings the Newton family together unlike any other.

Because the film he appeared in was a huge hit, Beethoven, who was named after the well-known German composer, was in eight movies and is among the most legendary on-screen fur friends. Apart from kind and sweet, the world's favorite Saint Bernard is also really protective of his loved ones.

3 Marley from 'Marley & Me' (2008)

Based on John Grogan's 2005 memoir of the same name, Marley & Me narrates thirteen years in the life of the author (played by Owen Wilson in this) and his family, which were spent in the company of their yellow Labrador Retriever, Marley. Although a cheerful film, it is also a highly emotional watch at times.

Of course, Marley had to have his own spot on the list. Both endearing and humorous, the bright dog never failed to impress both his fictional family and the many viewers sitting in front of the screen who could not remain indifferent to his undeniable warmth and caring nature.

2 Lady & Tramp from Lady & the Tramp (1955)

This Walt Disney 1955 American animated musical is a classic for a reason — and the two protagonists play a huge part in it. The perfect pair of star-crossed lovers, Lady and Tramp are certainly the most memorable on-screen pair of dogs.

Although both animated characters are absolutely fascinating, they are quite different from one another. While Tramp displays more of a child-like, laid-back demeanor, Lady takes herself more seriously, although she's timider and possibly naive. Originally voiced by Barbara Luddy and Larry Roberts, the wonderful canines remain very referenced pups in pop culture.

1 Toto from 'Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Fantasy musical classic Wizard of Oz does many things right — one of them is characterization; although we are all familiar with the protagonist, Judy Garland's Dorothy Gale, Toto is also a star and is possibly the most famous dog in movie history, which makes him take first place on this list.

There are countless memorable things about the film, and Toto is certainly one of the most unforgettable. In addition to bringing light and joy into Dorothy's life, he also deeply worried about her. Apparently, the adored cairn terrier was (and remains) so popular that his breed even became known as the "Toto breed."

