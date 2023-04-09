Calling all 90s kids and 90s fans! While it's hard to believe that the 1990s were officially 30 years ago, there are so many incredible movies from that decade worth enjoying time and time again. And now, in 2023, there are a number of those films that will be celebrating their 30th anniversary.

These are the movies from 1993 that became iconic parts of pop culture, whether through spawning a franchise or leaving generations of kids with memorable quotes and dazzling moments. Thirty years later, these films are still having an impact while also remaining that source of nostalgia and comfort so many crave.

10 Mrs. Doubtfire

Image via 20th Century Fox

The movie Mrs. Doubtfire had an incredible cast starring Robin Williams, Sally Field, Pierce Brosnan, and Harvey Feinstein. Robin Williams gave a memorable performance as Daniel, a man who longs to spend more time with his kids following the divorce from his ex-wife, Miranda, played by Sally Field. So, Daniel decides to dress up, pretending to be an older woman, and gets hired as his own kids' nanny.

Related: Robin Williams' Best Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

The hilarity of Daniel keeping up with the lie, combined with the heartwarming drive he has to be with his kids, is just part of what made this movie a hit. It went on to be the second-highest-grossing film of 1993, and while reviews were mixed in the beginning, it has since found itself on lists such as Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies of All Time".

9 The Sandlot

Image via 20th Century Fox

When it comes to coming-of-age movies, you can't forget The Sandlot. This film follows a group of young boys who play baseball together during the summer of 1962 and the shenanigans they get up to, including getting a baseball back from a dog called "The Beast" and his owner, played by James Earl Jones.

When the film was released in April 1993, it struck a chord with its audiences, who loved its wholesome, humorous nature. It taught everyone that "legends never die" and how to make a s'more. Thirty years later, it's considered a classic and a must-watch for any sports fan while also inspiring a generation of baseball players.

8 Dazed and Confused

"Alright, Alright, Alright." Hard to forget that iconic line from Dazed and Confused, with its incredible ensemble cast that included Matthew McConaughey, Jason London, Anthony Rapp, Ben Affleck, Mila Jovovich, and Reene Zellweger. The film followed a group of teenagers on their last day of school in 1976 and the journeys that they all go on.

Related: Love 'Daze and Confused'? Here are 10 More Great Hangout Movies

When the movie first came out in September 1993, it received high praise from critics. In the years that followed, it grew a loyal fan base, and Dazed and Confused ultimately became a cult classic. It's considered by many to be one of the best high school films of all time, including Quinton Tarantino and Entertainment Weekly.

7 Groundhog Day

Image via Columbia Pictures

Groundhog Day, starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, stretched the boundaries of what comedy could be while practically inventing a sub-genre within fantasy. The movie follows Phil Connors, a cynical weatherman, who finds himself stuck in a time loop, repeating Groundhog Day over and over again.

The movie was an instant hit when it came out in February 1993, with the sentiment and dark humor resonating deeply with audiences. Today, it's considered one of the greatest comedies of all time and had a major impact on pop culture. "Groundhog Day" became its own term to describe a form of deja vu, in addition to inspiring many subsequent time loop plots in other movies and shows.

6 Tombstone

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

When it comes to the Western film genre, it's hard to top a movie like Tombstone. With an outstanding cast that included Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, and Sam Elliot, the film depicted the real-life events of legendary Western lawman Wyatt Earp and the famous shootout at the O.K. Corral in 1881.

Premiering in December 1993, Tombstone became one of the highest-grossing films in the Western genre, and critics praised the superb acting of the ensemble cast in it. The movie eventually reached cult classic status in the thirty years since its release, and for fans of Westerns and period dramas, this is a movie that has become a must-watch.

5 Free Willy

Image Via Warner Bros.

What 90s kid didn't see this movie, shed a tear, and then want to visit whales? Free Willy follows the story of Jesse, a troubled 12-year-old boy who befriends and finds solace with an orca whale named Willy. Willy lives in captivity in an amusement park but longs to be free with his family, and after an emotional journey, Jesse helps the orca return to his pod in the ocean.

Released in July 1993, audiences fell in love with what's now considered one of the greatest whale-related movies. Free Willy inspired a generation of kids and young adults to view marine wildlife conservation in a new light, and in the years that followed, many advocated for the release of whales in captivity, including Keiko, the orca who played Willy. Thirty years later, it's a legacy that left an impact on many young minds and hearts.

4 Cool Runnings

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

"Feel the rhythm! Feel the rhyme! Get on up, it's bobsled time! Cool Runnings!" This song from the film Cool Runnings, starring John Candy, Leon Robinson, Doug E Doug, and Malik Yoba, had everyone feeling positive vibes. This comedy-sports movie was based on the true story of the Jamaican bobsled team that competed in the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Related: 10 Sports Movies Where the Main Characters Actually Lose

Premiering in October 1993, Cool Runnings left audiences feeling charmed and uplifted. Its wholesome and inspiring nature made it a fan favorite in the sports movie genre and dubbed a classic. Thirty years later, it left a legacy not just with filmgoers but also with fans of the Olympics who aspire to be athletes themselves.

3 Sleepless in Seattle

Image via TriStar Pictures

When it comes to romantic comedies, Sleepless in Seattle is the cream of the crop. Starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, the film follows the story of a widower (played by Tom Hanks) whose young son calls into a radio program looking for a new partner for his father. On the other end of the radio is Meg Ryan's character, who can't help but be drawn to the boy. And sure enough, audiences are rewarded with a happy ending.

When Sleepless in Seattle hit theaters in June 1993, it became an instant hit. Fans couldn't help but gravitate towards the warmth the film exuded, and in the years since, it's become regarded as the pinnacle of what a rom-com should be, cliches and all. Beyond the accolades, it's also credited for helping to launch Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan's careers to the next level.

2 Addams Family Values

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Before Wednesday was delighting fans on Netflix, audiences in the 90s were enjoying the Addams family on the big screen. While Addams Family Values was a sequel, that didn't stop it from being a memorable movie experience. With an incredible ensemble cast that included Anjelica Houston, Christina Ricci, Christopher Lloyd, and Joan Cusack, it's hard not to enjoy the family's adventures and dark humor.

When Addams Family Values was released in November 1993, it had a fair bit of success, although not as big as its predecessor. However, fans loved the comedic nature of the film, and over the years it's become regarded as even better than the original. Thirty years later, it still holds up as a heartfelt, dark comedy, kookiness and all.

1 Jurassic Park

Image via Universal Pictures

This is the movie that birthed an entire franchise, the original Jurassic Park. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldberg, the film follows scientists as they explore a soon-to-be theme park, all centered around dinosaurs brought back from extinction. However, things quickly go wrong, and the group has to fight to survive.

When Jurassic Park hit screens in June 1993, it became a Box Office smashing hit. It broke Spielberg's own record for the world's highest-grossing movie up at the time and became the highest-grossing movie of 1993. Many were in awe by the groundbreaking special effects that brought the dinosaurs to life, and the film made a big impact on how Hollywood approached the fantasy genre.

Next: Steven Spielberg's 9 Best Sci-Fi Movies, Ranked