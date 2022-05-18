It's safe to say that Stephen King is the world's most prolific fiction author when it comes to works being adapted, for not only the big screen but for television and the stage as well. Known primarily as a "horror" writer, King has also released stories in genres like drama, sci-fi, and even comedy.

Filmmakers throughout the years have been drawn to the characters and stories that have sprung from the mind of King. The cinematic landscape has been forever affected and influenced by his creations. Not only known for quantity but also quality, King's material, when handled by gifted auteurs, usually makes for memorable cinema.

The Shawshank Redemption (1992) - A Bottle Of Suds

While tarring a prison roof with his inmates, under a hot Maine sun, Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins) overhears an interesting conversation. It seems that the toughest guard at Shawshank just found himself a hefty inheritance, but is worried that taxes and fees will put him in the red. In a brazen attempt to up his prison stature, Andy inserts himself into the conversation and comes inches from getting thrown off the roof for his efforts.

The audience is holding their breath, along with the stunned inmates as Andy offers his accounting services to ensure every dollar stays out of government hands and all he wants in return are 3 beers a piece for his fellow inmates. A scene that builds beautifully is rife with tension, humor and drama as Andy strives for a shed of light in his otherwise darkened world.

Firestarter (1984) - The Final Torch

In the big final act of King's adaptation of his 1980 novel, Charlie McGee, played by then 8-year-old (Drew Barrymore) goes on a rampage. Fueled by vengeance for her slain father Charlie uses her pyrokinetic abilities to lay waste to entire facility showing no mercy for the people trying to stop her.

In a truly exhilarating sequence, Charlie emerges from a burning house with authorities shooting at her to no avail. Bullets bounce off her as she uses her mind to hurl fireballs, blow up cars, set people alight, and even bring down a helicopter. For a time with no CGI, the practical effects used here really give it a sense of realism and consequence. You can almost feel the heat on the screen.

Carrie (1976) - The Prom

Revenge sure is a powerful motivator. Carrie was King's first published novel and the first to be adapted into a movie. Directed by master filmmaker (Brian DePalma), Carrie holds claim to one of the most memorable finales in cinema history.

After getting doused with pig blood as a cruel prank at prom, Carrie (Sissy Spacek) unleashes monstrous wrath on all who she believes have wronged her. Unleashing her telekinetic powers, she traps everyone in the gymnasium and sets the place ablaze in a rage of flame and anger.

The Mist (2007) - THAT Ending

Adapted from King's 1980 Novella, The Mist tells the story of a group of people who have found themselves trapped in a local grocery store as a mysterious Mist engulfs the town. The Mist brings with it, creatures and monsters reminiscent of "end of days" biblical stories and the trapped people inside have convinced themselves that Armageddon is upon them.

Faced with the brutal situation they're in, they start to entertain the thought of ending it all themselves than be victims of the Mist. It's only in the tense closing moments of the film, does the audience learn the true price of their actions.

The Green Mile (1999) - Healing Touch

After witnessing firsthand what the hands of John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan) could do, prison guard Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks) takes him to see the ailing wife of the prison warden. In a tense and moving scene adapted from King's 1996 Novel, Coffey is lead to the bedroom of a woman who is riddled with cancer.

Her confused and angry husband can't stop yelling in panic as this man seemingly performs a miracle by literally sucking cancer out of her body and giving her a second chance at life.

Gerald's Game (2017) - Enter The Hound

Imagine going away for a secluded cabin weekend with your partner, only to find yourself handcuffed to a bed with no way to escape. That's exactly the predicament Jessie Burlingame (Carla Gugino) finds her self in when her husband keels over from a heart attack. In an attempt to spice up their marriage, she agrees to be seductively shackled to the bed but through sheer bad luck, finds herself helpless with no phone, no food and no clear way to escape.​​​​​​​

In a cruel twist, soon after her husband's collapse, Jessie hears footsteps approaching the room thinking that she's been saved only to realize it's the hungry stray German Sheppard she had fed on their way into the cabin. Genuine terror engulfs Jessie and the audience as her ordeal unfolds.

Stand By Me (1986) - Run

A beautiful coming of age story from Director (Rob Reiner) based on King's1982 novel The Body (and one of his favorite adaptations). Told as a flashback, it's the story of friends Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern who go into the woods of their to try and find the body of a local teen who has gone missing.

Along the way, they learn a lot about themselves and go through experiences that bond them forever. A truly exhilarating scene is when the four friends have to outrun an oncoming train on a bridge. Chris and Teddy are able to run ahead, leaving a terrified Vern and a loyal Gordie to come inches away from getting flattened.

It (1990) - Hi Georgie

1990s It made it impossible to look at a sewer grate without thinking "maybe there's a killer clown in there". Starting with an almost Disney-like score, the scene starts with little Georgie following his paper boat down a rainy street until he loses it down a dark sewer.

Georgie tries to retrieve his boat and is greeted by the grinning Pennywise (Tim Curry), a rough sounding and creepingly gleeful clown who is trying pretty hard to get Georgie into that sewer. Offering candy and rides, Pennywise entices poor Georgie into the sewer and petrifies the audience in the process.

Misery (1990) - Break A Leg

One of King's most successful adaptations was 1990s Misery starring (Kathy Bates), in her Academy Award-winning role and (James Caan) as author Paul Sheldon who's having a pretty bad run of luck. While driving through a blizzard Paul has a bad accident, rendering him unconscious. He's found by a passing nurse named Annie Wilkes who takes him to her home to help him heal.

While mending, he learns that Annie is his biggest fan and offers to let her read his latest manuscript before it goes to the publishers. Annie doesn't react well to the killing off of her favorite character and starts to show signs of true anger and madness which terrifies Paul. In the most jarring scene of the film, Annie discovers that Paul has been planning an escape, so while calmly explaining the practice of "hobbling" to him, she places a block of wood between his legs and mercilessly shatters his ankles with a sledgehammer over his cries of agony.

The Shining (1980) - Come Play With Us

There's very little doubt that The Shining is one fo the most renowned horror films of all time. Though not favored at all by King, there's no denying that it's a favorite amongst fans. Though this scene doesn't technically appear in the original novel, the characters of the twins definitely are, and inspired this iconic scene.

​​​​​​​While Danny (Danny Lloyd) is riding his tricycle around the Overlook Hotel, he is stopped square in his tracks by a young set of creepy twins staring at him at the end of a long hallway. As the music swells they utter the infamous line "Come play with us Danny......forever and ever and ever." Frozen is terror, Danny has visions flashing before his eyes of the slain girls bloodied through the hall but quickly realizes that he's just seeing things......or is he?

