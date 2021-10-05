Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul is set to have an unusually unique release plan for her latest film, Memoria.

Originally reported by IndieWire, the distributor of the film Neon is set to give the award winning picture a release that itself makes an artistic statement. Unlike a traditional release with a slate of simultaneous releases across multiple theaters, Memoria will be released in a single theater on a single screen. After a week within a given city, the film will move on to a different city and theater, meaning that each week a new location will become the exclusive place to watch the new film. This unusual approach for the film's release is set to begin in the IFC Center in New York on December 26.

The more focused and deliberate way of releasing the film is to turn Memoria from just another film into a traveling art exhibit, making its way through the country one city at a time. There will be no release for the film on DVD, on demand, or streaming platforms as Weerasethakul believes that the theater is an integral part of the film itself.“For Memoria, [the] cinema experience is crucial or maybe the only way. Let’s embrace the darkness and dream, one at a time,” Weerasethakul said. The Neon founder and CEO Tom Quinn described the release plan as being meant to "truly pay homage to this existential gem was to build a sort of traveling mecca of cinema that has the capacity to stop us in our tracks.”

Memoria debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 and received the Jury Award, has been selected to represent Columbia, where the film was shot, as the country's Oscar submission for the "Best International Feature" Oscar. The film will star Tilda Swinton and also has an all star international cast that includes Jeanne Balibar and Elkin Diaz. Swinton reinforced Weerasethakul's statement about the cinema's importance to the film, saying “Memoria is the perfect film for this. Big cinema or bust."

The touring film release of Memoria is set to begin in IFC Center in New York on December 26 and will move onto the next city after one week of being in New York. You can watch the trailer for the unique film and read its official description from Neon down below.

“‘Memoria’ is a profoundly serene film, inspired by the Thai director’s own memories and expressions combined with a historical excavation of Latin America. The film lulls audiences into almost a dreamlike state, as they settle in to follow Jessica (Academy Award winner, Tilda Swinton), an expat in Bogota, who, after hearing a jarring sound at daybreak, begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome while traversing the jungles of Colombia. In her search for the sounds’ origins she encounters both personal and collective ghosts in the surrounding landscapes.”

