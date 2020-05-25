Bad Weekend: The Last 15 Memorial Day Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Memorial Day weekend is supposed to be synonymous with quality. It developed that reputation in the ’80s by serving as the premiere date for beloved films such as Star Wars, Return of the Jedi, Rocky III, and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. But, in the years following that halcyon period, Memorial Day weekend had become known for being a dumping ground of a weekend when it comes to the quality of movies studios release in this window. For every Thelma and Louise, there’s a Hudson Hawk, Crocodile Dundee II, and Super Mario Bros.

Nevertheless, studios bank on the long weekend to boost box office on blockbusters, and it’s been that way for decades. With that in mind, and with a little help from the box office date provided by Box Office Mojo, I’ve gone over the last 15 years and ranked the weekend’s highest grossing movie from worst to best. I’d recommend that you prepare yourself for some painful memories — if most of these flicks weren’t so forgettable.

And, after reminding yourself what true clunkers came out on Memorial Days (of future) past, check out our round-ups of the best movies on Netflix, on Hulu, and on Amazon Prime Video you can stream right now if you’re in need of some good movie viewing.