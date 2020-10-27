Exclusive: Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Memories of Murder’ Is Back, Celebrate With This Amazing Poster

Bong Joon Ho’s Memories of Murder was only his second feature film as a director and it is genuinely incredible. A real-life murder mystery that was only recently solved earlier this year, it tells the story of a series of grisly murders in South Korea and the investigators’ flawed attempt to uncover the killer. Visually striking, with rich performances and some truly edge-of-your-seat moments, we recently ranked it as the director’s very best film in a filmography populated exclusively by very good films. And, if for some reason you’ve never seen Memories of Murder, now you can watch it in a brand-new digital version, which is available today on demand and through your favorite digital provider (on Vudu it’s on sale for the ridiculously low price of $8.99) courtesy of Neon. To celebrate, they’ve released a brand-new poster for the film (see it below) and have made two versions of the poster available for purchase, for one week only, from the Neon store.

The poster and the available prints were created by the insanely talented Greg Ruth, who created similarly stirring artwork for Joon Ho's Oscar-winning Parasite and frequently creates jaw dropping pop culture pieces for Mondo. And this one is no different. It is stunning and perfectly captures the mood of the unforgettable film without being too literal.

