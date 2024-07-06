The Big Picture Bong Joon-ho's Memories of Murder showcases his versatility and unique ability to blend genres, tonal shifts, and pitch-black comedy.

The film, based on a true story, explores the futility of the criminal justice system and police incompetence, while also being a gripping procedural.

Bong's signature style and themes, seen in Parasite and Memories of Murder, have earned him a place among elite directors like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

Parasite winning Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards in February 2020 was a seismic achievement on various levels. Much of the enthusiasm surrounding its win was the breakthrough of a foreign language film finally being crowned as the top film of its respective year, but for avid cinephiles, writer-director Bong Joon-ho entering the mainstream was as miraculous as a social satire about the rich being received so favorably by Oscar voters. Suddenly, audiences alike sought to check out Bong's previous work, showing that the Academy's influence is still prevalent. However, the die-hard fans of Bong's work were already aware of his ingeniousness pre-Parasite, as his 2003 mesmerizing procedural crime thriller, Memories of Murder, is truly one-of-a-kind, cementing Bong as a singular visionary.

Bong Joon-ho Cemented Himself as an Auteur With 'Memories of Murder'

Evocative of an indie rock band that finally goes platinum and becomes a household name, Bong Joon-ho graduated from word-of-mouth darling to celebrity figure dropping amusing catchphrases at awards shows. His foray into American cinema was compromised by Harvey Weinstein meddling with his dystopian film, Snowpiercer, and his Netflix-released sci-fi adventure film, Okja, couldn't properly break into the zeitgeist due to the constraints of the streaming model. Parasite, which won the Palme d'Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, also connected with a mass audience. Its impeccable craft and blistering social commentary were a must-see event despite the general reluctance of Western audiences to seek out foreign language films.

Having directed a Kaiju monster horror crossed with a drama in The Host and a perverse psychological mystery thriller in Mother, Bong's versatility is limitless. His breakthrough film, Memories of Murder, presents itself as a rudimentary investigative police thriller, but upon viewing, you'll find yourself switching between laughter and horror, brilliantly losing sight of what kind of film you're watching. The film, set in a small Korean province in 1986, follows two detectives, Park Doo-man (Song Kang-ho) and Cho Young-koo (Kim Roe-ha), haphazardly investigating the mysterious case of two women found raped and murdered. Their police work is sloppy and unethical, and even after a more savvy detective, Seo Tae-yoon (Kim Sang-kyung), is brought on to the case, no resolution is found.

'Memories of Murder' is Based on an Unbelievable True Story

After watching Memories of Murder, it should be no surprise that Bong would be a fan of Zodiac, David Fincher's methodical and visceral investigative procedural released four years after Bong's film. Zodiac is a proper American companion piece to Memories of Murder, as both are grisly thrillers verging on horror about the futility of the criminal justice system against an indecipherable case. They also mesh tonally, as despite their harrowing subject, both movies are breathlessly re-watchable. Some viewers of Memories of Murder might be concerned by how much they're enjoying the vibes of this bleak film. On the surface, uproarious laughter when watching a story about the investigation of two murders and the psychological dread that the case causes would be troubling, but Bong, an unsung master of pitch-black comedy, wouldn't have it any other way. Many of our most acclaimed Western directors, notably Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, are renowned for their ability to find humor amid violent and harrowing scenarios, and Bong deserves to be grouped with this elite talent.

Memories of Murder is based on a 1996 play by Shim Sung-bo titled, Come to See Me, loosely based on the first confirmed serial murders in South Korea. These killings were unresolved until 2019, when South Korean authorities identified the perpetrator from a DNA match. The killer, Lee Chun-jae, serving a life sentence for the rape and murder of his sister-in-law, confessed to the serial murders. Lee, a man with a criminal record, was surprised he wasn't considered a suspect or caught sooner. Lee brazenly wore the watch of one of his victims, yet he was never a prime suspect during the investigation. Bong's ideas about the widespread failure of law enforcement were not only a stirring dramatic device, but they also turned out to be prescient.

The Stark Tonal and Genre Shifts in 'Memories of Murder'

Bong Joon-ho's signature thematic trait is tonal shifts and a disregard for rigid genre conventions. His films cannot be bound to one genre--just look at Memories of Murder, which boldly jumps back and forth between buddy-cop comedy, intense crime thriller, and searing psychological drama. When Bong leans into the bumbling nature of the two detectives, the film is at its most audacious. While the humor is unexpected, it is not unwarranted. The comedy is jarringly broad, but it completely fits the overarching theme of law enforcement futility. Park and Cho's police work is so inept, you can only help but laugh. The dark satirical undertones of the film are pronounced when Cho beats a false confession out of a suspect out of sheer desperation. Desperation clouds Memories of Murder, from the desperate bid for competent procedure to the longing for clarity in this inscrutable case. Bong understands that the richest source of humor derives from humanity at its most disreputable. After being falsely apprehended by Park when they first meet, Seo asks, "How can a detective have such a bad eye for criminals?", a funny line that appeals to the film's broad comedy and biting commentary on police incompetency.

Parasite, with its sudden pivot into a garish thriller amid the backdrop of a social satire, is a precise demonstration of Bong's tonal shifting. Memories of Murder remains his crowning achievement in this regard. As a satire and crime drama, the film has its cake and eats it too. Bong's skepticism of the police force and the inept depiction of the two lead detectives dispenses any notion of the film being a pro-cop glorification of criminal justice. On the flip side, the movie is an immensely gripping procedural that probes the viewer to investigate the case on their own. Akin to a David Fincher procedural, the grisly nature of the crime is shocking, but it taps into the underbelly of human interest. From the grand vistas of Korean fields to the gritty walls of the police station, Memories of Murder has an immersive atmosphere. Bong thrives off converging high and low art--crafting sophisticated, humanist portraits of genre fare. Memories of Murder carries the gratifying accessibility of a Law & Order episode while being a profound examination of human psychology.

The Futility of Criminal Justice Depicted in 'Memories of Murder'

Of course, Bong never loses sight of the morbid implications of Memories of Murder. Thankfully, the black comedy surrounding the aimless investigation is far from glib. After operating as an immaculately crafted procedural and finely-tuned satire, the film punishes the viewer with a bleak conclusion that crystallizes Bong's commentary on the futility of criminal justice. It's hardly a coincidence that Memories of Murder and Zodiac were released with limited fanfare and developed a cult status in the aftermath, as both films are uncompromising in their depiction of the cyclical nature of mystery. The lack of closure in these movies not only defies traditional narrative conventions but also leaves a downbeat imprint. Park and Seo's inability to solve the case makes them a laughingstock in the town. One night, Cho instigates a brawl in a restaurant, which leads to a chase between the police and Baek (Park No-shik), causing the latter to stumble into a passing train and be killed on impact. Cho's leg must be amputated after a rusty nail is punctured into his leg during the brawl.

The conclusion, fast forwarding to the present day, Park remains obsessed with the case, returning to the site of the first victim without any leads. Bong's cynical vision outlined a police investigation that was not a noble failure. After a fatalistic third act, the entire investigation seemed pointless. Memories of Murder, a seminal film by Bong Joon-ho and a masterful exercise of crime procedurals, laid the groundwork for American movies like Zodiac by capturing the futile justice and the banality of evil.

