This year's Toronto International Film Festival, or TIFF for short, has showcased a plethora of exciting upcoming releases. Films such as Anna Kendrick's directorial debut Woman of the Hour and Alexander Payne's The Holdovers are just two of the many stand-out performers from the highly-acclaimed festival, with this year's addition certainly a success. Another film that blew audiences away during TIFF was Memory, a soul-breaking introspective on the relationship of two people who seem to be strangers.

With rave reviews joyfully declaring the film's triumph, it is no wonder that the feature has now picked up plenty of attention, especially considering its seven-minute standing ovation following its debut at the Venice Film Festival. So, with that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Memory so far.

Related:Tom Hardy & Jessica Chastain Have a Steamy Romance in This Dark Crime Drama

Custom Image by Annamaria Ward

Currently, there is not yet a US release date for the film. Following its enormous success at this year's TIFF, the film is being screened at the likes of the Zurich Film Festival on October 1 and the BFI London Film Festival on October 6, with a release date likely to be announced sometime after these dates.

Where Can You Watch 'Memory'?

Although we do not know for certain, it is likely that Memory will receive a theatrical release as opposed to a streaming one initially. However, the film may come to streaming at some point after its theatrical debut, with writer and director Michel Franco's (Chronic) most recently directed feature Sundown currently available to stream on Hulu.

Is There a Trailer For 'Memory'?

Although there is not yet a trailer for Memory, back in August fans were treated to some first-look promotional images of the lead pair, Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard in all their dramatic glory. To make sure you don't miss when Memory's trailer finally drops, stay tuned to Collider for any and all updates.

Who Is Starring in 'Memory'?

Images via HBO; Hulu

Starring in Memory is Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain as Sylvia and the ever-brilliant Peter Sarsgaard as Saul. Academy Award winner Chastain has found recent success as both Amy in The Good Nurse and Tammy in the Showtime original George and Tammy alongside Michael Shannon. Emmy-nominated actor Peter Sarsgaard has forged a fantastic career including critically acclaimed performances in the likes of Dopesick, Shattered Glass, and Garden State, with his portrayal of Saul in Memory already earning him the Best Actor accolade at the Venice Film Festival.

Alongside both Sarsgaard and Chastain in Memory is a stellar ensemble of supporting actors. This includes the likes of Blake Baumgartner (Fosse/Verdon) as Ashley, Elizabeth Loyacano (Person of Interest) as Megan, Josh Charles (Dead Poet's Society) as Isaac, Jackson Dorfmann (Lioness) as Mark, and Elsie Fisher (Despicable Me) as Sara. As well as this, making her feature debut in Memory is Sylvia's daughter Anna played by the highly-praised Brooke Timber.

Related:Jessica Chastain Scores First Tony Award Nomination for 'A Doll's House'

What Is 'Memory' About?

The official plot synopsis for Memory reads:

"Sylvia is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. This is blown open when Saul follows her home from their high school reunion. Their surprise encounter will profoundly impact both of them as they open the door to the past."

At the heart of this feature is a poignant narrative about the importance of memory and the devastating truth behind losing it. Alongside other critically acclaimed movies about memory loss, Memory uses its central characters and the slow reveal of the journeys that brought them to this point to tackle challenging themes typical of Michel Franco's work, with Franco himself previously acknowledging his love for challenging audiences. For a more in-depth breakdown of Memory's story, check out Collider's review from this year's TIFF.

Who Is Behind 'Memory'?

Image via GEM Entertainment

The aforementioned Michel Franco writes, directs, and produces Memory, with his authorial signature writ large across the movie. Executive producer credits go to the likes of Efe Cakarel (Farewell Amor), Moises Chiver (The Noble Family), Tatiana Emden (Making It Up), and Ralph Haiek (Joel), with the likes of Duncan Montgomery (Bernie) and Alex Orlovsky (Never Rarely Sometimes Always) joining Franco as producers. Also applying their talents to Memory are cinematographer Yves Cape (Humanity) and editor Óscar Figueroa (Miroslava).

Other TIFF Triumphs To Look Out For

Image via TIFF

With Memory just one of many showcases of great filmmaking from this year's TIFF, here are some others to keep your keen eyes on the lookout for.

One Life - Directed by James Hawes (Black Mirror), One Life is a biopic about British humanitarian Nicholas Winston portrayed gracefully by Anthony Hopkins. Winston's miracle feat of saving hundreds of children from the clutches of the Nazis is a tale that has been longing for a Hollywood adaptation, with this feature doing enormous justice to the incredible real-life story at its core. Also starring the likes of Helena Bonham Carter and Johnny Flynn, the movie releases theatrically in the UK on January 1, 2024, with a US release date surely on its way very soon.

Woman of the Hour - Marking the directorial debut of Anna Kendrick, Woman of the Hour provides a fresh spin on a well-worn true crime genre, with the movie discussing the repercussions of the infamous "Dating Game" murderer Rodney Alcala. Despite not currently having a release date, the movie was quickly snapped up by Netflix following its success at TIFF and will surely receive a release date sooner rather than later.

Hell of a Summer - Both Billy Bryk and Finn Wolfhard make their directorial debut with Hell of a Summer; a neat throwback of a horror movie that ticks all the right boxes. Following the always-successful trope of a summer camp infiltrated by a malevolent masked figure, the success of the movie holds lots of promise for its young directors, with Wolfhard and co. discussing their journey to making the movie in an interview with Collider. Hell of a Summer is yet to pick up a release date, but one is not likely to be far away given the success of the pairing at the helm and the movie itself at TIFF.