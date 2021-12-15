Liam Neeson is set to return to the realm of action-thrillers once more, as his latest film has just been given an official release date. Memory, which hails from director Martin Campbell, has been set for premiere in U.S. theaters on April 29, 2022. The project was first announced back in April, with Briarcliff Entertainment acquiring distribution rights in partnership with Open Road Films.

Memory follows an experienced assassin named Alex Lewis (played by Neeson), who, after refusing to complete a job that goes against his morals, must quickly hunt down the people who hired him before they, or the FBI, find him first. Alex is a master at revenge but with his memory beginning to falter, the line between right and wrong begins to blur and he is forced to question his every move.

“I am looking forward to debuting this film with our partners at Open Road/Briarcliff, and I can’t wait for audiences to see Liam Neeson’s outstanding performance and the film’s excellent supporting cast," Campbell said in a provided statement. "As this year comes to a close, we’re excited to start the new year with a bang, and premiere in theaters for all to enjoy."

Neeson will star in this latest thriller on his resume alongside Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci. Memory marks the fourth collaboration between the actor and Briarcliff Entertainment/Open Road Films, following Honest Thief, The Marksman, and the upcoming Blacklight.

In addition to Campbell directing, Memory was written by Dario Scardapane. Producing this thriller is Cathy Schulman, Moshe Diamant, Rupert Maconick, Michael Heimler, and Arthur Sarkissian. Executive producers are Teddy Schwarzman, Peter Bouckaert, Ben Stillman, James Masciello, Rudy Durand, Matthew Sidari, and Tom Ortenberg.

Memory is set for a wide U.S. theatrical release on April 29, 2022. If you are interested in this upcoming thriller and would like to stay up to date with new image releases, trailers, and more, make sure you stay tuned to Collider.

