Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard deliver powerful performances in the emotionally charged drama Memory.

The film explores themes of family, love, and fate, and has received critical praise at film festivals.

Chastain and Sarsgaard are perfectly cast for their roles, with their previous acclaimed performances showcasing their talent.

Jessica Chastain is lending a hand to a stranger in need in the trailer for Michel Franco’s (After Lucia) latest film, Memory. Starring alongside Peter Sarsgaard, the film centers on a woman and man whose paths cross one night at a class reunion. Following a successful run at this year’s film festival circuit, it’s easy to see why critics have been praising both Chastain and Sarsgaard’s performances in this drama about family, love, and fate.

The trailer opens on the fateful night on which Sylvia (Chastain) and Saul (Sarsgaard) bump into one another at a class reunion. Sitting alone at a table, Sylvia appears very over the event before Saul comes to speak with her. An interaction that was expected to end there, the next few shots see Saul following Sylvia to the subway platform and onto the train before he posts up outside of her home. In a moment that could make Memory turn into a very different kind of movie, Sylvia decides to approach Saul, which is when we learn that he suffers from dementia. Throughout the rest of the trailer, Sylvia steps in to become a major player in Saul’s life as the pair unravel the past, present, and future one step at a time.

Despite not being released in the United States until January 5, 2024, Memory has already earned itself a 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Celebrating its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, the feature has gone on to be a favorite among critics at other events, including the Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. Collider’s own Chase Hutchinson checked out the drama flick at TIFF and gave it a shining review, with many of his compliments going to Chastain and Sarsgaard’s performances.

Why Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard Are the Perfect Stars For 'Memory'

An Academy Award-winning actress, Chastain is no stranger to a heartfelt and moving piece of cinema. She’s previously earned critical acclaim for her performances in titles such as The Help, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Zero Dark Thirty, making her a prime candidate to step into such an emotionally and mentally demanding role. Likewise, Golden Globe-nominee Sarsgaard has also taken on challenging roles in a slew of titles bound to pull on your heartstrings. His appearances in projects such as Boys Don’t Cry, Jarhead, and An Education, make Sarsgaard a perfect actor to take on the difficult subject matter opposite Chastain.

Check out the trailer for Memory below and catch it in theaters across the U.S. during its limited release on December 22, 2023, before it opens everywhere on January 5, 2023. Learn more about the film in Collider's official guide.