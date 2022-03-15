Open Road Films released a new trailer for Memory, an upcoming action thriller starring Liam Neeson. In a welcome change of pace, Neeson is playing a professional killer in the upcoming feature, instead of one of the good guys. But don’t you worry, Memory’s trailer underlines that the film is still dedicated to one of America’s most enjoyable pastimes: watching Neeson punch thugs in the face.

The trailer opens with hitman Alex Lewis (Neeson) going after one of his targets. Alex is highly efficient, and his victim only has a second before getting a bullet in the head. However, Alex is starting to have some troubles in the field, as old age has been causing his memory to fail sometimes. That’s why the FBI is finally getting closer to the assassin, as Alex forgets to clean up evidence and get some details about their marks mixed up. To make matters worse, Alex puts a target on his back for some powerful criminal when he refuses to take down a child, something that goes against his personal code.

An action thriller with Neeson wouldn’t be anything without a good revenge story. So, Memory’s trailer also reveals that amidst troubles with criminals and law enforcers, Alex will still find the time to hunt down child traffickers while taking care of his mental health. Alex might be a hitman, but he’s not a monster, and once he learns why people hired him to kill a child, the assassin decides to use his expertise to take down the criminals the police can’t keep behind bars.

Memory is directed by Martin Campbell (Casino Royale) from a script by Dario Scardapane (Netflix’s The Punisher). The cast also includes Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Taj Atwal, Ray Fearon, and Harold Torres. The film is produced by Cathay Schulman, Moshe Diamant, Rupert Maconick, Michael Heimler, and Arthur Sarkissian.

Memory will premiere on April 29. Check out the new trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Memory:

Memory follows Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. Caught in a moral quagmire, Alex refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must quickly hunt down and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) find him first. Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong.

