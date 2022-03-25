I don’t know if you remember, but Liam Neeson’s next film Memory is close to hitting theaters. With just a little over a month until the premiere, Open Road Films unveiled a poster that helps set the tone for the story we’re about to embark on. In the movie, Neeson plays an expert hitman who is known for doing a remarkably clean job. Everything changes when he’s forced to act against his moral code on a mission that gets aggravated when he starts having episodes of memory loss.

The poster for Memory might seem common if you’re not paying attention, but the closer you look, the more you’ll notice that it’s cleverly hinting at story elements. First, it informs you that Neeson is playing slightly against type, with gloves and a silencer on a gun that are normally associated with criminals. So it’s an action movie, but this time Academy Award nominee is the bad guy — or at least an anti-hero. Then, there is the smart use of the title: some letters in “Memory” are fading and the "O" is replaced with a hole from a gunshot.

The “O” is also not placed randomly: it sits at the center of Neeson’s head, which hints at not only him being a hitman, but having a target put on him after he contradicts some direct orders. The cracks in the head also may be seen as a reference to Neeson’s character not being in the right state of mind. Finally, Neeson is put against his own, slightly different reflection, which might hint at a person whose memory starts fading not fully recognizing themselves.

Memory is a remake of the Belgian film The Memory of a Killer, which was released in 2003. The new version is directed by Martin Campbell, who rose to prominence after kicking off James Bond’s reboot film series with Casino Royale. The screenplay is by Dario Scardapane (FX’s The Bridge), who also drew inspiration from the novel both movies are based on.

Aside from Neeson, the cast of Memory also features Guy Pearce (Memento), Monica Bellucci (The Matrix Reloaded), Ray Stevenson (Thor), Taj Atwal (Truth Seekers), Ray Fearon (His Dark Materials), and Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero).

Memory premieres in theaters on April 29.

MEMORY follows Alex Lewis (Liam Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. Caught in a moral quagmire, Alex refuses to complete a job that violates his code and must quickly hunt down and kill the people who hired him before they and FBI agent Vincent Serra (Guy Pearce) find him first. Alex is built for revenge but, with a memory that is beginning to falter, he is forced to question his every action, blurring the line between right and wrong.

