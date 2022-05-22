Cinema distribution company Nexo Digital has signed multiple key deals for the distribution of Michele Mally’s upcoming documentary Men And Gods: The Wonders Of The Museo Egizio, which will see actor Jeremy Irons appearing as the film's narrator, and honestly, who better to narrate your film that the original voice for Scar from The Lion King?.

As reported by ScreenDaily, the Italian distribution outfit retains the distribution rights in Italy while they sold the US rights to cinema event company BY Experience. Along with this deal, other international markets that they sold the rights of the film to include A Contracorriente Films purchasing the rights for Spain while Sharmill has the Australian rights. Deals have also been done with Risi Films in Portugal, Limelight for New Zealand, and Aerofilms in the Czech Republic.

Men And Gods: The Wonders Of The Museo Egizio will delve deep into the secret world of Egyptian history with a focus on the culture's mythology and religion. Narrated by Irons, the film will take a look at the history of Egypt and have it intertwine with the history of the titular Museo Egizio, an Egyptian Museum found in Turin, Italy, which was founded in 1824, making it the oldest museum in the world that is devoted to Egyptian culture. Previous works by Mally include the 2019 documentary Hermitage. The Power of Art as well as 2020's Il Nostro Eduardo. Men And Gods is her latest film and is currently in post-production.

Men And Gods: The Wonders Of The Museo Egizio was produced by 3D Produzioni, Sky, and Nexo Digital, all in collaboration with the Museo Egizio. The documentary is also backed by the Italian Ministry of Culture and features an original soundtrack by Remo Anzovino.

There is currently no announced release date or release window for the film. You can read the official description of the film (via the Nexo Digital website) down below.

Kha, architect and builder of tombs for the pharaohs, has to undertake the journey to the Underworld, amid a thousand dangers. Eternal life is at stake, but the risk is ending up being dissolved into cosmic nothingness. Telling us the story of his adventure is Jeremy Irons, in the guise of a narrator resembling an ancient storyteller. His words take us inside the secret world of Egyptian mythology, religion and funerary culture, interweaving the story with the history of the Museo Egizio in Turin, which was founded in 1824 and is the oldest in the world. In fact, the Tomb of Kha is located in Turin and has the most complete, most valuable private collection of grave goods outside Egypt, alongside thousands of other exhibits of exceptional value. Along the Nile, among the magnificent monuments of Giza, Luxor, Karnak, in the Valley of the Kings and the workers’ village of Deir el-Medina, the story told by Irons follows the tracks of Italian explorers and archaeologists in the places where they collected the most important pieces making up the Turin collection – their itineraries also lead to the exhibition halls in the Cairo Museum, the Ägyptischen Museum in Berlin, the British Museum in London and the Louvre in Paris. From Ramesses II in Turin, to the treasure of Tutankhamun, the bust of Nefertiti, the Red Scribe in the Louvre, and the Rosetta Stone in London, this documentary is also a journey among the most beautiful archaeological finds Egypt has left us.

