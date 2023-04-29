Audiences have seen a surge in powerful female protagonists. These characters have been a major benefit to the world, showing moviegoers everywhere that women are just as capable of being strong, protective leaders as men. A side effect of these leading roles for women is the role of the male damsel in distress that accompanies her on their harrowing adventures. In Ghosted, Cole (Chris Evans) is a needy hopeless romantic who falls in love with Sadie (Ana de Armas), an international spy for the CIA, and the way their relationship develops shows Cole as the compassionate sensitive partner to the courageous, protective Sadie. Other action films have succeeded with a gender role reversal like this, but this film in particular strikes a strong balance between which gender expectations are acceptable and which ones should be challenged. Films with male damsel in distress roles can be a useful tool in shifting societal expectations of gender, helping audiences normalize men being vulnerable and compassionate, and showing women as capable leaders worthy of respect.

Chris Evans Has Perfected the Male Damsel Role

The biggest problem with the original female damsel in distress is that they had no agency whatsoever. These women existed to be an object of desire for the male hero, a thing to be protected or won. There has been progress in how these damsels were portrayed, like making Bond Girls spies or assassins in the James Bond films, or making the female protagonist the hero as in Xena: Warrior Princess. Men were never really put into vulnerable positions needing to be saved, though, until shows like Buffy The Vampire Slayer started airing, and even then these male characters were not always comfortable with a woman saving them. Producers assumed that male audience members would be offended or insulted seeing a male character being emotional or vulnerable, but those are exactly the character traits men need to see more of. Chris Evans’ portrayal of Cole found a perfect balance of exemplifying both feminine and masculine qualities as a damsel in distress.

RELATED: 'Ghosted' Becomes Apple TV+'s Biggest Debut Ever

Cole is the perfect foil for male audience members to connect with and learn how to be both vulnerable and strong. As a hopeless romantic, he cares deeply about the people in his life and wants others to care as deeply as he does. As a farmer, he cares for all living creatures, from his crops to the bees he tends. Chis Evans’s performance in this role was nuanced in so many ways and showed how the experience of being a man can be much deeper and more meaningful if men live with compassion and empathy. These values are a major reason why these two characters have such amazing chemistry as Sadie is the decisive, more aggressive pursuer on their first date while Cole follows her lead and learns how to better himself by listening intently and asking empathetic questions. His major problem with Sadie is how she rationalizes killing other people, but through watching Sadie protect him and try to prevent a weapon that could kill thousands, he learns that “Protecting the people you love is never a mistake.” By the end of the film, he is both a man of action and a vulnerable citizen who needs saving. He shows how men can be leaders and followers, how we can be strong and weak, and how we can use our emotional and rational minds in concert to become wiser people.

Male Damsels Effectively Challenge Toxic Masculinity

Audiences have seen a few other well-balanced examples of a male damsel in recent films, too. In Everything Everywhere All At Once, Waymond Wang (Ke Huy Quan) is the meek submissive husband to the universe-hopping Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh). Up until his intervention, Evelyn believed the only way to stop Joy (Stephanie Hsu) was to fight her. Waymond pleads with her and everyone else fighting though to “Please, be kind. Especially when we don’t know what’s going on.” Toxic masculinity would encourage men to believe that anyone who disagrees with you is an enemy to be destroyed, but Waymond’s speech encouraging kindness helps teach us that most disagreements are rooted in misunderstandings and problems can often be solved with empathy. He is a man who doesn’t believe in fighting, and instead has relied on kindness for his survival. Even though Waymond needed Evelyn to save everyone, she needed him to teach her how. She had the power and the ability to stop their daughter, be he had the compassion to help save their daughter instead of destroying her. He is another great role model for men, teaching them how kindness is far more successful than violence in achieving his goals while maintaining his masculinity.

Image via Paramount

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is another film that put its lead male characters in the role of damsel in distress. Edgin (Chris Pine) is undoubtedly the leader of the band of thieves in this movie and exudes confidence and masculinity. While he excels at intellectual challenges and has the charm that comes with being a Bard, he severely lacks in combat skills and Helga (Michelle Rodriguez) has to use her barbarian strength to save him in many of their adventures. Simon (Justice Smith) is an insecure, amateur wizard that’s fallen for a tiefling Druid Doric (Sophia Lillis) who can take any animal shape and tear apart her enemies. These roles help dismantle toxic masculinity because each of them have strengths and vulnerabilities, but none of the men are ever emasculated after being saved or resentful of a woman being able to defeat something that nearly defeated them. They validate and encourage one another’s strengths with very little regard to societal expectations of gender, and their cooperation helps all party members become more confident in themselves with each adventure.

‘Ghosted’ Shows How Humanity Connects Us More Than Gender Divides Us

Image via Apple TV+

Men are not from Mars and women are not from Venus. We are all humans trying to live our best life here on earth, and these examples of male damsels in distress are helping to redefine masculinity in the best ways. Traditionally masculine character traits like bravery, strength or confidence don’t suddenly disappear if men experience emotion or have empathy for others. Considering emotion and empathy as a weakness is the root of toxic masculinity, and a male damsel in distress in an action film is a brilliant medium to showcase how much richer life can be if men embrace these character traits instead of considering them flaws. While Sadie kills all the bad guys and saves the man she loves, she never sacrifices her femininity. As Cole finds his courage and strength to defend his loved ones, he never sacrifices his values of empathy or romance. Both of them embrace their masculine and feminine sides, helping audiences learn that we’re all better together as fully realized humans than we are divided by an explicit gender binary.