Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have a track record of being able to take seemingly ridiculous ideas and turn them into genuinely successful films. The notion of a film based on the classic 21 Jump Street television series felt like a cynical example of studios plundering the properties at their disposal. Though, Lord and Miller transformed the super earnest style of the original series into a satirical masterwork that lampooned just how lazy Hollywood reboots could be. Although a sequel was quickly rushed into development and released two years later, there were plans to expand the 21 Jump Street franchise in radical new ways, even including a crossover with the Men in Black films.

The same year 21 Jump Street became a surprise hit, the alien buddy-cop franchise seemed to reach a satisfying conclusion with Men in Black 3, directed by Barry Sonnenfield. This third film wrapped up the story that began in 1997 by revealing a connection between Agent J (Will Smith) and Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones), which involved the 1969 Apollo 11 launch. Men in Black 3 had been a hit, but it had also been a decade since Men in Black II, and Sony Pictures understandably wanted to keep the franchise going at a slightly quicker pace. A crossover between Men in Black and 21 Jump Street felt like a real possibility, that was until the idea was abruptly shut down.

The ‘Men in Black’ and ‘21 Jump Street’ Project Exposed by the Sony Hack

An infamous 2014 hack of Sony Pictures revealed several details about upcoming projects on the studio’s slate. This included the transformation of the Ghostbusters franchise into a cinematic universe, plans to incorporate the Spider-Man series into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and concerns regarding North Korea's reaction to the satirical film The Interview. Included in the leak was mention of a Men in Black and 21 Jump Street crossover film, with Lord and Miller in agreement to sign on as producers. The Muppets director James Bobin was officially hired in 2016 to direct when Sony Pictures formally announced that the film would be moving forward.

As ridiculous as it sounded on paper, a crossover event with another franchise made sense given the story arc of the 21 Jump Street franchise. If the first film had satirized the rebooting of popular properties, 22 Jump Street managed to be a successful comedy sequel by exploring how “part twos” are inherently unnecessary if they just recycle the same plot points. The film had ended with a montage that teased all the other sequels that could happen in the 21 Jump Street universe, so it was evident that a third film would truly have to swing the narrative in a completely different direction. Crossing over with another franchise seemed like the natural next step, as this was at a time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe had inspired many other crossover sagas, including the DC Extended Universe, Legendary’s “Monsterverse,” The Conjuring universe, and the infamously disastrous “Dark Universe” from Universal.

A Tense Time for Sony Led to the Anticipated Crossover Being Canceled

The crisis over how to handle the controversy surrounding The Interview led to a period in which Sony Pictures was very cautious about what projects were placed in a state of active development. However, it was officially announced in 2019 that the Men in Black and 21 Jump Street film was no longer in development. Sony Pictures had instead decided to pursue other 21 Jump Street spinoff properties, including a female-led revival that could have starred Tiffany Haddish. Simultaneously, the Men in Black franchise was rebooted with MIB International, a new film that swapped out Smith and Jones for Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Sony’s attempts at creating its own connected universe eventually mutated, and they managed to launch pockets of the Spider-Man franchise when Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse became hits in 2018.

The complete failure of MIB International at the box office may have proven that the franchise didn’t have the same appeal it once did with fans, especially if Smith and Jones weren’t directly involved. Similarly, the notion of making a 21 Jump Street film without Hill or Tatum seemed like a mistake. But not for the film's main stars, as they went on to work on independent projects that took up many successful years of their careers. Hill directed his first feature with the A24 coming-of-age dramedy Mid90s, and Tatum starred in two Magic Mike sequels before stepping behind the camera to direct Dog. Lord and Miller were similarly busy developing the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in addition to helping produce other projects that included the Oscar-nominated family adventure The Mitchells vs. The Machines and Max’s classic animated show Clone High.

Where Might the ‘21 Jump Street’ and ‘Men in Black’ Franchises Go Next?

News on the future of both the 21 Jump Street and Men in Black franchises has been relatively dormant since 2019, but Tatum has recently expressed interest in reprising his role for a crossover film, and cited the canceled project's script as one of the best he’s ever read. Considering Tatum has been relatively savvy in what projects he signs on for, such as the acclaimed 2014 sports film Foxcatcher, his enthusiasm for this unusual crossover suggests it may have genuinely been worthy of a chance. It’s hard to know if 21 Jump Street and Men in Black were best suited to combine forces, but given that it's been a decade since 22 Jump Street was a hit, both franchises could certainly use an injection of energy.

