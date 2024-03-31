In 1997, superstar Will Smith (Independence Day) joined forces with Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones (The Fugitive) to star in the sci-fi comedy Men in Black. Based on the eponymous comic book series, the film follows two agents working for a secret organization investigating and monitoring aliens secretly living on Earth. The film was a major box office hit, so logically, it spawned two sequels and a multimedia franchise. However, its sequels were more divisive with both critics and audiences.

Still, the Men in Black franchise remains a highlight of the late 90s and early 2000s, proving not only Jones and Smith's star power but a willingness from Hollywood to invest in more sci-fi vehicles after a dry spell during much of the early 90s. Each of the four Men in Black movies has strengths and weaknesses, but it's undeniable how superior some of its entries are. Whether because of their humor, memorable action sequences, stellar alien design, or Jones and Smith's winning charm, some Men in Black movies are far better than others.

4 'Men in Black: International' (2019)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Chris Hemsworth (Thor: Love and Thunder) and Tessa Thompson (Passing) reunite following their stint in the MCU for the 2019 sci-fi comedy Men in Black: International. The fourth film in the Men in Black franchise and a standalone sequel to the original trilogy, the film follows agents H and M as they attempt to find a mole within the organization. Rebecca Ferguson (Dune Part Two), Emma Thompson (Saving Mr. Banks), and Liam Neeson also star (Taken).

Men in Black: International is sillier than its predecessors, and it suffers greatly because of it. Hemsworth and Thompson are talented and game, with great chemistry and comedic timing and an instant understanding of the kind of movie they're supposed to be making. However, even they can't elevate what is an otherwise bland screenplay that settles for rehashing ideas that the original trilogy did better. The visual effects are also quite disappointing, often ruining what could otherwise be a solid action or comedic sequence. Overall, Men in Black: International has no reason to exist. Its greatest achievement is reminding audiences, and the industry itself, that most of the charm from this particular saga comes from the great Will Smith and his partnership with a stoic yet endearing straight man.

3 'Men in Black II' (2002)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Five years after the whopping success of Men in Black, Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones, and director Barry Sonnenfeld (Addams Family Values) reunited for a sequel. Appropriately titled Men in Black II, it sees Agent J bringing Agent K out of retirement to face a dangerous alien long thought to be subdued. Lara Flynn Boyle (The Practice) co-stars as the antagonist, with Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) as a pivotal new character.

Like many terrible sequels, Men in Black II makes the mistake of thinking that more is better, but even its visual effects pale compared to what came before. Conversely, it stays overly safe story-wise, choosing to rehash what worked from its predecessor rather than innovate or improve upon it. Smith and Jones are reliably great, successfully recreating the dynamic they shared in the first movie. Flynn Boyle is also having fun as the campy and unserious alien villain, perhaps going a tad too over-the-top. However, they are still doing their part, keeping things as entertaining as possible, even if the story is silly to the point of being ridiculous. Men in Black II is not unwatchable by any means, but it's also not particularly interesting or memorable. It's safe and pleasant but lacks the punch and humor of its predecessor and successor.

2 'Men in Black 3' (2012)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

A decade after Men in Black II, the trio of Smith, Jones, and Sonnenfeld returned one last time for a third round of alien action. Men in Black 3 sees K and J facing Boris the Animal, a violent alien who threatens the safety of Earth. J must go back in time and work with a younger version of K, played by Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), to stop Boris before it's too late.

Whereas Men in Black keeps things way too safe, its sequel is unafraid to be bold and as experimental as it could possibly get. Men in Black 3 changes the status quo by relegating Jones to a supporting role, allowing Brolin to act as Smith's companion for much of the film's duration. Luckily, Brolin is perfect as a younger K, effortlessly capturing Jones' mannerisms and rejuvenating the dynamic between his character and Smith's J. Underrated yet brilliant character actor Michael Stuhlbarg adds a sense of whimsy and lighthearted humor as the odd alien Griffin, a much welcome addition that further enhances the plot. Men in Black 3 was the perfect conclusion to the trilogy, delivering fan service wrapped in a high-stakes plot that never disappoints and allowing Smith to once again flex the comedy muscles that first made him a star.

1 'Men in Black' (1997)

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Science fiction as a genre was a tough sell during the late '80s and early '90s. However, the success of Jurassic Park launched a new age for the genre, allowing studios to once again invest in ambitious sci-fi stories on both the big and small screens. It was in this environment that Men in Black first came out, capitalizing on the popularity of Mr. Jones and Mr. Smith to revive the near-defunct sci-fi comedy.

Men in Black was a true breath of fresh air in 1997. Hilarious, action-packed, and featuring one of the best odd couples of the 20th century, the film was an instant critical and commercial success. Much of the freshness in Men in Black can be traced back to its leading actors. Smith is the perfect audience surrogate, bringing a dynamic and enthusiastic energy to his character that's perfectly matched by Jones' stoic jadedness. A scene-stealing Vincent D'Onofrio also does some heavy lifting here as the grotesque villain Edgar the Bug, who manages to pull focus even when sharing the screen with Smith and Jones. Men in Black is a milestone of '90s cinema, the perfect combination of two genres that seldom go together. Featuring memorable characters, a quotable screenplay, and some of the decade's best action sequences, Men in Black is the kind of movie that only gets better with time.

