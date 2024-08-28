After winning his first Oscar just several years ago (and making quite a scene at the ceremony), Will Smith has a sci-fi franchise that's blowing the doors of Peacock. The first three Men in Black movies which Smith stars in alongside Tommy Lee Jones, have been steadily floating around the Peacock top 10 most popular movies chart for the entire month. You may not always see all three in the top three spots, but there hasn't been a time if you scrolled to see that at least two weren't in the top 10. In addition to Smith and Jones, plenty of big stars have come and gone through the Men in Black franchise over the years, including Vincent D'Onofrio, Rosario Dawson, and Josh Brolin.

The Men in Black franchise has been a roller coaster through four movies if you look at the Rotten Tomatoes scores. The first film boasts incredibly impressive ratings of 91% from critics and 80% from audiences, but the second experiences a major dip, down to an abysmal 38% and 45% from critics and audiences, respectively. The third entry, which came 10 years after the second, earned back some goodwill from the fan base and managed a 67% score from reviewers and a 70% rating from general audiences. However, the Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson-led legacy sequel which premiered in 2019 saw it dip down to a franchise-low critics score of 23%, but a respectable audience score of 67%.

What Have the Original ‘Men in Black’ Stars Been Up to Lately?

After recently winning an Oscar for his performance in King Richard, Will Smith starred alongside Martin Lawrence in one of the biggest movies of 2024, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. He also recently starred in Emancipation from director Antoine Fuqua, who has a Michael Jackson biopic on the way. As for Tommy Lee Jones, he won an Oscar in 1994 for his performance opposite Harrison Ford in The Fugitive, and also received another nomination in 2013 for his role in Lincoln. He can most recently be seen alongside Jamie Foxx in the Prime Video original, The Burial.

Men in Black stars Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones and was written by Ed Solomon and directed by Barry Sonnenfeld. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch the first three Men in Black movies on Peacock.

