In this episode, they embark on a delicious food and wine tour, including a beekeeping experience to learn about the flavor of honey and the longevity of nectar.

Men in Kilts is a fun and adventurous series that offers interesting insights on culture and history, even for those who are not fans of Outlander.

Collider is delighted to partner up with Starz to give audiences an exclusive first look at the third episode of their travelogue series Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, featuring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as the pair continue their explorations behind the Scottish influence and heritage that can be uncovered down in New Zealand. In the latest episode of the series, the Outlander duo embark on an immersive—and delicious—food and wine tour with local New Zealand businesses as they seek to get a taste of the country, and in our exclusive clip, the boys go behind the scenes on a beekeeping experience as they learn about the flavor of honey and the longevity of nectar, which can last for over 100 years.

In a four-star review for the second season of Men in Kilts, Collider's Abby Cavenaugh hailed the series as "more fun than ever" and "a fun, adventurous, laugh-filled ride from start to finish", adding:

"No worries if you're not an Outlander fan; these two still make for excellent tour guides, not only through their home country but in New Zealand as well. McTavish, by the way, bought a home in New Zealand after filming The Hobbit movies and has lived there ever since. That's why Season 2 takes a trip to his adopted homeland, and it's a fantastic visit indeed. The series is shot in such a way that you feel like you're riding along in the caravan with the pair as they tease each other — and occasionally provide interesting insights on culture and history."

How Did Men in Kilts Come to Be?

Inspired by Heughan and McTavish's vision and their co-authored book, "Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other," the inaugural season embarked on a remarkable journey across the gorgeous landscape of their native Scotland. This expedition led them through renowned historical landmarks and cultural treasures, many of which, including the iconic Culloden battlefield site, hold a special place in the hearts of Outlander enthusiasts. Traveling in a camper van, the pair made deliberate stops at specific locales, indulging in regional whisky tastings and immersing themselves in the national sports of Alba. All of these experiences were orchestrated to unveil the enigmatic legacies of their beloved Outlander characters.

Men in Kilts is available to stream on Friday, August 25 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. The linear premiere will happen on Friday, August 25 at 9:30 pm ET/PT, 8:30 pm CT. Check out the exclusive clip below: