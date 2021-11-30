Starz has announced that their original travel docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, featuring Outlander co-stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, has been renewed for a second season.

Based upon an idea conceived by Heughan and McTavish and their book Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, Season 1 brought them to Scotland, journeying through major historical sites and important places of cultural heritage — most of which, such as the Culloden battlefield site, are undeniably familiar to Outlander fans. The pair traveled together in a camper van, stopping at specific locations to taste regional whisky or to participate in national sports — all of this, in order to uncover some of the mysteries regarding the legacy of their Outlander characters.

Image via Starz

RELATED: 'Outlander' Season 6 Reveals Haunting New Opening Credits

Now that Heughan and McTavish have unveiled secrets of Scotland’s history in the first season, they are taking their adventure to a different country on the other side of the globe. In Season 2, the two will be reunited once more to explore the Scottish influence of New Zealand and learn more about its history. Unfortunately, this second season will be slightly shorter than the previous one; Instead of eight half-hour episodes, Season 2 will have six episodes.

The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures in partnership with Sony Pictures Television, in addition, both Heughan and McTavish serve as executive producers along with Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Kevin Johnston who is also in charge of directing.

Heughan and McTavish’s book Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other is currently available for purchase, with Season 1 of Men and Kilts also available to stream on Starz. Furthermore, Outlander’s Season 6 will premiere March 6 of next year on the streaming service.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham will make its return sometime in 2022.

'Men in Kilts': Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on the Joys and Terrors of Road-Tripping Between Seasons of 'Outlander' "There’s a lot of places we’d like to go. It just depends on if I have to do all the driving."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email