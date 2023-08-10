The Men in Kilts themselves, Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, have invited viewers along on another road trip to glorious New Zealand — the land of Hobbits, adrenaline-inducing adventure, and the fascinating Mãori culture. Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham Season 2 is a fun, adventurous, laugh-filled ride from start to finish.

The travel docuseries first premiered in 2021, with Heughan and McTavish taking viewers on an entertaining tour throughout their native Scotland, highlighting hearty food and drink, the Highland Games the country is famous for, Celtic music and dance, and the history-changing Battle of Culloden. The first season was an entertaining and educational feat, made even more fun by the banter of real-life friends Heughan and McTavish. It's their chemistry as co-hosts that makes Season 2 even more entertaining if such a thing is even possible.

RELATED: 'Men in Kilts': Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish on the Joys and Terrors of Road-Tripping Between Seasons of 'Outlander'

You Don't Have to Love 'Outlander' to Love 'Men in Kilts'

Image via Starz

No worries if you're not an Outlander fan; these two still make for excellent tour guides, not only through their home country but in New Zealand as well. McTavish, by the way, bought a home in New Zealand after filming The Hobbit movies and has lived there ever since. That's why Season 2 takes a trip to his adopted homeland, and it's a fantastic visit indeed. The series is shot in such a way that you feel like you're riding along in the caravan with the pair as they tease each other — and occasionally provide interesting insights on culture and history.

In Episode 1, "Scottish Influence," McTavish shares that Scotland influenced New Zealand culture, with many Scots immigrating to the island nation generations ago. "It is one of the most beautiful places in the world," McTavish says, and with scenic shots showcasing snow-covered mountains, misty ridges, gently lapping lakes, and pastures filled with grazing sheep, it's hard to argue with him.

As established in Season 1 of Men in Kilts, Heughan is always trying to get McTavish to face his fears by doing all sorts of death-defying activities, like mountain climbing and extreme sports. Heughan is clearly fearless, if slightly insane, as evidenced by him taking McTavish ziplining, swimming with great white sharks, and down a hillside in a bubble, all gleefully laughing and cheering while McTavish panics and screams. It's amusing to those of us watching from the safety of our homes, and I'm sure the guys' reactions are probably played up just a little bit for the cameras — but it works because you find yourself laughing along with Heughan while wondering why McTavish goes through with some of these bonkers ideas. The final scene is particularly incredible — some might say foolhardy or death-defying — but I won't spoil it. You just have to see it and decide if you'd have the guts to do such a thing yourself. (I, personally, say hell no.)

'Men in Kilts' Season 2 Offers a Respectful Look at Mãori Culture

Image via Starz

Moving on from the adrenaline of extreme adventures — a Kiwi invented bungee-jumping, after all — Episode 2 explores the indigenous Mãori culture. It's a respectful and fascinating look at a culture that's been part of New Zealand since the 1300s. They, too, were forced from their homes by colonization, but over the past few decades, the Mãori have been experiencing a reemergence, even though they only make up 17% of New Zealand's population. Heughan and McTavish, both thoroughly Caucasian, give the Mãori people their traditional greeting and start out the episode by stating honestly that they're Scottish and want to learn respectfully. It's great to see them interacting, learning Mãori traditions and customs while still fully embracing their own Scottish culture — even wearing their kilts the entire time.

The Mãori episode also offers one of the series' more touching experiences, as a tattoo artist uses their life stories to create body art on each of the guys' arms. McTavish talks about the importance of his family in New Zealand and how he treasures his daughters, while Heughan shares that his father left when he was young and he only got to know him much later in life.

You May Want to Mooove to New Zealand After Watching 'Men in Kilts' Season 2

Image via Starz

With the third episode featuring an immersive tour through Kiwi food and drink, you may find yourself packing your bags — and an extra mouth, as McTavish says. Heughan and McTavish learn all about the importance of bees and honey in New Zealand. As a matter of fact, the Kiwis put honey in everything, McTavish says, and that's because beekeeping is a huge part of the agricultural economy. I even learned from the show that bee nectar can last 100 years. That's sustainability at its best.

The guys also discover that dairy is a huge industry in New Zealand, leading to numerous cow jokes. Seriously, if there's a joke with "moo" or "udder" to be had, Heughan or McTavish will jump on it — and it's truly entertaining instead of being annoying, actually. They have some hilarious moments, even though they're almost assaulted by a rather ornery cow.

"The Last Call" Saves the Best for Last in 'Men in Kilts' Season 2

Image via Starz

The final episode, "The Last Call," jams in a little bit of everything, from more adrenaline-inducing adventure to a visit to the special effects studio behind The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Weta. This part of the show is one of the funniest episodes of the series, without getting into spoilers yet again. It's hilarious, and proves that Sam Heughan is more than a smoldering romantic hero. With McTavish being quite funny in his own right, the two of them make the best possible team for a show like this.

If I had one complaint, it's that the season isn't longer. It feels as if Men in Kilts has barely scratched the surface of what New Zealand has to offer in the four half-hour episodes that were provided for review. I would've loved to have seen the famous jet boats that skim along a few inches of water, the Hobbiton set from The Lord of the Rings movies, or the fascinating wildlife that is unique to New Zealand. Season 2 leaves you wanting more, and possibly booking your flight if you have the means. Here's hoping that Heughan and McTavish reunite for another fun road trip — either through Scotland, New Zealand, or somewhere else entirely. No matter the destination, you'll love having these two as your travel companions.

Rating: A-

The Big Picture Men in Kilts: A Road Trip with Sam and Graham Season 2 takes viewers on a fun, adventurous, and laugh-filled ride through the beautiful land of New Zealand.

The chemistry between co-hosts Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish adds an extra layer of entertainment to the series, making Season 2 even more enjoyable than the first.

The episodes showcase the stunning landscapes, Māori culture, and delicious food and drink of New Zealand, leaving viewers wanting to experience more of what the country has to offer.

Season 2 of Men in Kilts premieres August 11 on Starz.