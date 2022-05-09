With just two films as director—2014’s Ex Machina and 2018’s Annihilation—and his screenplays for films like 28 Days Later, Sunshine, and Never Let Me Go, Alex Garland has become one of the most compelling filmmakers of unsettling and shocking sci-fi, mostly set around Garland’s visions of potential horrific futures. Especially with Annihilation, Garland embraced surrealism and abstract concepts to make a thought-provoking and haunting ecological tale that needed to be discussed long after the film was over. With his third film as both writer and director, Men, Garland has gone all-in on the absurdity in his first attempt at a horror film that at least attempts to tackle the horrors of being a woman in modern life.

Men stars Jessie Buckley as Harper, who goes on a holiday by herself in the English countryside after her husband’s death. Upon arriving at her gorgeous rental home, she meets its owner, Geoffrey, played by Rory Kinnear—just one of many characters played by Kinnear. In fact, as Harper explores the area around her home, every man in the small nearby village looks like Kinnear, be it a naked man who seems to be stalking Harper, a foul-mouthed child who hangs out near a church, the priest of said church, and the policeman Harper calls to help with the stalking. As Harper’s vacation progresses, the intimidation and torment builds and builds, until Harper finds herself in her own sort of horror story.

Through the men in Men, Garland is showcasing the petulant nature of men. Whenever one of these men doesn’t get their way, they tend to lash out at Harper. When Garland shows us Harper’s past with her husband James (Paapa Essiedu), we see how upon hearing bad news, he screams, fights, and threatens. With Geoffrey, there are tiny passive-aggressive jokes that start to weigh down, or with the child, he almost instinctively calls Harper a bitch when she won’t play a game with him. Through each male character, we see a different aspect of hostility that Harper has to deal with due to these men who are essentially throwing a fit for not being able to control the situation.

Image via A24

RELATED: ‘Men’ Trailer Reveals Rory Kinnear Is Scary in All Shapes and Sizes in New Alex Garland Film

Garland begins Men by exploring the torment that Harper has had to deal with following the death of her husband, and exploring her part in what led to his death. While James’ clearly flawed actions are his own, she still is reckoning with her choices and the words she used that might have led James to make the choices he made. Even in hindsight, she knows she did the right thing, but she remains wracked with doubt. When Harper is alone and safe, we can see that she has made the right choice, as if she’s experiencing life again for the first time in years, but as she interacts with the men in the village, it's the guilt and blame that they put upon her that makes these negative feelings rise back up to the surface.

Through Harper’s story, Garland begins tackling one specific area of toxic masculinity, but slowly expands into trying to explore as many types of chauvinism and misogyny as he can—arguably to a fault. Certainly, like most women, Harper has had to deal with these types of aggressions throughout her life—as she tells the priest after getting cussed out by the child, she’s grown used to getting sworn at by boys in London—but by expanding his story beyond the experience of Harper that we’ve seen, the larger metaphor that Garland is trying to tackle isn’t as coherent as it probably should be.

This is especially true in Garland’s final act, in which he creates a conclusion that is by far the most confounding thing that Garland has brought to screen, and quite possibly one of the weirdest sequences anyone will see in a theater this year. Again, Garland’s metaphors get somewhat lost by expanding beyond Harper’s experiences, as Garland attempts to show that bad behavior births bad behavior, and how this way of thinking can beget the next generation of misogyny. Garland is making an accurate point, yet it gets somewhat lost when compared to Harper’s story. Especially in Garland’s insane conclusion, it seems as though he’s telling one literal story, one metaphorical story, and the two only intersect occasionally, leaving Men feeling a bit like a bunch of ideas that Garland can’t quite wrap up effectively.

That being said, with films like Ex Machina and Annihilation, it’s been clear that Garland has been attempting to go bolder and more experimental with his stories, often leaving that aspect until the very end as an inquisitive punctuation to leave his audience guessing. With Men, Garland takes off the reins and embraces the madness, and it’s sort of a double-edged sword. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Garland stated, “My main problem with film tends to be feeling bored. I sort of feel like I know where this is gonna go, I feel like I've seen this or that sequence of events play out an unbelievable number of times. I'm hoping to disrupt that a bit.” While Garland certainly attempts to disrupt expectations with Men, this is also the first time when Garland’s narrative doesn’t quite match with the experimental metaphors that we’re seeing on the screen.

In many ways, Men is best when its exceptional individual parts are explored in this eery and uncomfortable horror story that feels based in reality and true-to-life experiences, despite how extreme and exaggerated the film can get. Buckley is excellent in this take on the horror story that relies more on mental anguish than actual monsters (even if there are those too), and Kinnear brings just the right amount of menace to each of his characters, depending on whatever type of hostility he’s meant to represent at the time. Garland and longtime cinematographer Rob Hardy present plenty of disturbing images that build the uncertainty in the viewer, be it Harper walking into a dark pathway, or a rotting deer left in the woods. These elements all help build a tone that the narrative just can’t quite match.

And yet, it is exciting to watch a writer and director like Garland take a huge swing like Men, even if it doesn’t entirely hold together as tightly as something like Ex Machina or Annihilation. Men is certainly more about asking questions than providing answers, a challenging, strange, and often horrendous journey that certainly doesn’t hold back in terms of weirdness, and wants to crawl into the viewer’s brain. With Men, the audience is getting 100% unfiltered Garland, and while it doesn’t all work, it’s fascinating to see what happens when a storyteller like Garland can experiment like this and show a story unlike we’ve ever seen before.

Rating: B-

Men comes to theaters on May 20.

Jessie Buckley's Essential Performances from 'Chernobyl' to 'The Lost Daughter'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Ross Bonaime (293 Articles Published) Ross Bonaime is the Senior Film Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com. More From Ross Bonaime

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe