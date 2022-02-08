First announced back in November, 2020, Alex Garland’s new movie Men is now closer than ever to its premiere. We’re about to get more information on the story and the first footage as a teaser trailer is set to drop tomorrow. Meanwhile, we’re left with a short synopsis and a new atmospheric poster that A24 revealed on its official Twitter account today.

As we reported over a year ago, the story follows a young woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband. The woman is played by Jessie Buckley, who has just become an Academy Award nominee for her performance in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter. Buckley was also on other critically acclaimed movies such as I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Wild Rose, and Judy, as well as popular series like HBO's Chernobyl and FX's Fargo.

The poster for Men reveals a setting that is both ordinary and eerie, as miniature-sized Buckley is almost swallowed whole by her surroundings: a tunnel on a wet and muddy path behind her, and a vividly green forest ahead. The tagline reads “what haunts you will find you”, and considering this is a horror movie, we could be talking about more than past decisions and traumas that come back to bite us. Also, if we factor in Garland’s history as a filmmaker, there's probably a lot more than meets the eye in this melancholic story.

The other bit of information we have at this point is that Rory Kinnear (The Imitation Game, HBO’s Years & Years) is also in the cast, but no further details about his character have been revealed. Analyzing the miniscule synopsis, we could assume that the actor is going to be the dead husband, but all – or at least a little more – will be revealed with the release of the teaser trailer tomorrow.

Garland started out his career as an author – he wrote the novel that inspired the 2000 movie The Beach, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. After that, he wrote the screenplay for the Danny Boyle thriller 28 Days Later, which earned a cult following and to this day is featured in lists of best zombie movies. After that, Garland revealed his passion for sci-fi projects with a focus on social issues by writing the screenplay for Sunshine, Never Let Me Go, and Dredd. Universal acclaim came with his directorial debut: Ex Machina earned his Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Men is set to be Garland’s first feature film in four years: he last directed Netflix’s Annihilation.

Men is yet to get a release date. A24 premieres the first teaser trailer tomorrow.

You can check out the poster below:

